The Ivy Temple Row welcomed over 200 guests from across the city’s business and media communities to officially announce its arrival in Birmingham.

On the eve of the brand’s official opening, invited guests enjoyed an evening of Champagne and canapés, as the three-floor restaurant showcased what it will bring to the city.

As well as exploring the bar, mezzanine and private dining room, the crowd sampled signature Ivy cocktails, the brand’s own craft lager and a selection of food ranging from truffle arancini to crème brûlée doughnuts.