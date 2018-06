Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Investment Property Forum (IPF) Midlands branch hosted a seminar on property cycles at the offices of BDO in Birmingham.

More than 50 people attended the event to hear the views of Dr Robin Goodchild, special adviser to LaSalle Investment Management, on the commercial property market and the factors that could contribute to the next downturn.

The seminar was chaired by Damian Lloyd, investment director at GVA in Birmingham.