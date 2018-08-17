Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

BBC journalist and presenter Justin Webb was guest speaker at this year’s Investment Property Forum (IPF) annual Midlands lunch.

Justin has enjoyed a long and distinguished career with the BBC, latterly as North America editor. He covered the 2008 Presidential election and was the first British journalist to be granted a TV interview with President Obama. He is now a presenter on Radio 4’s influential ‘Today’ programme.

More than 500 people attended the event, which was held at the International Convention Centre.

The lunch was sponsored by Argent, DLA Piper, Handelsbanken and Lambert Smith Hampton.

Pictures by Jonathan Hipkiss