More than 200 guests gathered to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Quilter Cheviot’s Birmingham office at a private reception at the city’s Town Hall.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street was among the guests speakers who discussed the past, present and future of Birmingham.

Since opening in 1994 Quilter Cheviot’s Birmingham office has grown to become the firm’s largest regional office with 49 members of staff.

Quilter Cheviot, part of Quilter plc, is one of the UK’s largest discretionary investment firms, and can trace it’s heritage to 1771.

The firm is based in 12 locations across the UK, Jersey and Ireland and has total funds under management of £23.7bn (as at 31 March 2019).

Quilter Cheviot focuses primarily on structuring and managing bespoke discretionary portfolios for private clients, charities, trusts, pension funds and intermediaries.

David Jupp was appointed Head of the Birmingham Office in August 2017, having joined Quilter Cheviot 20 years ago.

He said: “I am delighted to be at the helm of Quilter Cheviot’s largest regional office and am incredibly proud to be celebrating this milestone with my team, clients and professional contacts who continue to support us and have made our office such a success.”

David added: “We are witnessing a long term growth in the savings and investment industries and in Birmingham we are ideally placed as a financial and regional centre to capitalise on this.

“The depth of our relationships combined with the longevity and continuity of the senior team here, have all played a major part in our success in the city.”

