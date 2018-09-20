Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Leading Midland luxury lifestyle magazine Inspirational Birmingham has announced its partnership of this year’s Birmingham Post Business Awards.

Taking place on 1 November at the The ICC, Inspirational Birmingham will be joining a whole host of other businesses by supporting the event which sees the biggest and best members of the local business community come together for a night of recognition and celebration of their achievements.

The bi-annual magazine has eight sections: Sporting World, Fashion and Entertainment, Food and Drink, Beauty and Health, Travel and Lifestyle, Business Matters and Social and Networking.

Its pages include advertisements from a whole host of companies from the regional business community.

The magazine’s editor, Sophia Hayes, explained why they have chosen to support this year’s event: “Our magazine keeps up-to-date with all the latest goings on in Birmingham’s business world, and we attend several events each year which, like these awards, praise business success.

“Our Business Matters section showcases the region’s most influential businesses and entrepreneurs, and so we have a good understanding on the area’s most successful businesses.”

She continued: “It is important that businesses receive the recognition they deserve, as they play such a crucial role in the community.

“We have supported the Birmingham Post Business Awards for many years and are thrilled to be back for this year’s event.

“We cannot wait to see all the finalists at this year’s ceremony and wish everyone the very best of luck on the night!”

Companies will be vying for one of the 15 coveted awards on offer at the black tie ceremony, which range from Small Business of the Year to Family Business of the Year and, of course, the night’s standout award – the ‘Company of the Year’ prize.

The night will be hosted by comedian Mark Dolan and weather presenter Emma Jesson, who will ensure that proceedings run smoothly.

Illusionist Jamie Raven will also take to the stage to entertain audience members with his amazing tricks.

Guests at the black-tie ceremony will enjoy a Champagne reception and three-course meal ahead or the prize giving.

• For more information at this year’s awards, get in touch with Devon Coverdale at event organisers Champions (UK) plc. Call 08453 31 30 31 or email dcoverdale@championsukplc.com