Gateley Plc and Everywoman Ltd co-hosted a breakfast briefing on gender pay gap.

The event, which was held at Gateley’s offices, was led by Helene Reardon-Bond OBE, a leading UK expert on diversity and equality, advisor to the Lord Davies and Hampton Alexander Reviews and lead policy architect behind the gender pay gap reporting regulations.

Helene led a panel discussion which explored the difference between equal pay and the gender pay gap, the opportunities that this reporting process can have for companies and the importance of action planning following the reporting process.

The panel comprised Birmingham professionals who are committed to closing the gender pay gap: Neil Cox, head of resourcing, talent and diversity at Wesleyan, Alison Fisher, group HR director at Cox Automotive and Victoria Garrad, partner & group HR director at Gateley Plc.

Pictures by Jonathan Hipkiss