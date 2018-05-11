Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The annual West Midlands Awards held by the Institution of Civil Engineers features in this week's Birmingham Post .

The pullout supplement looks at all the projects which were shortlisted for the 2018 awards, held at the ICC in Birmingham on May 9.

Among the projects to feature is the £50 million revamp of boutique shopping mall the Mailbox and the Eastham Bridge in Worcestershire.

The ICE also celebrates its bicentenary in 2018 and current West Midlands chairman Yvonne Aust has penned a foreword to the supplement.

She said: "Each year, this occasion gives us the opportunity to formally celebrate successes of teams and individuals and to showcase their achievements at our prestigious awards dinner.

"I am proud that the West Midlands continues to grow with major infrastructure projects including the Arena Central development, upgrading of the motorway network, the continuing development of Paradise, the Commonwealth Games development for 2022, which I am sure we will all soon become involved in, and, of course, HS2.

"These provide opportunities for us all to showcase our industry and the skills and talent within it."

The awards supplement can be read in this week's Birmingham Post, out in shops now, and online here.