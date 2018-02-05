The video will start in 8 Cancel

A further 452 jobs are being lost as a result of the collapse of construction and infrastructure group Carillion last month.

The Official Receiver said today the jobs covered a variety of roles connected with private and public contracts across the country, as well as back office functions.

These latest losses are on top of 377 announced on Friday by the Official Receiver but a further 100 jobs linked to public sector contracts have been safeguarded.

Wolverhampton-based Carillion was placed into liquidation on January 15 after struggling with £900 million of debt and a pension deficit of £590 million.

It was working on the new Midland Metropolitan Hospital in Smethwick, the £700 million Paradise project in Birmingham city centre and the design of tunnels for the new HS2 rail line between Birmingham and London.

It also has a host of public sector contracts in fields such as education and for the Ministry of Defence and NHS.

The Official Receiver said: "We appreciate this will be a difficult time for those who have lost their jobs.

"Jobcentre Plus' Rapid Response Service stands ready to support any of these employees by providing advice and information so people can move into a new job as quickly as possible.

"People who have been made redundant will also be entitled to make a claim for statutory redundancy payments.

"Our efforts are focused on the smooth transfer of Carillion's contracts to new providers and we will continue to keep Carillion's workforce updated as these arrangements are finalised."