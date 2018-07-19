Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Birmingham Post Business Awards has been boosted by the addition of high street banking giant HSBC UK as a headline sponsor.

The bank is sponsoring the awards for a second year and will once again be joining the hundreds of guests expected to turn out at the ICC in November.

HSBC UK is preparing to move thousands of staff to a new purpose-built head office at the Arena Central development in Broad Street.

Claire Brunning, head of corporate banking for Birmingham, explained the reasoning behind HSBC UK's headline sponsorship.

She said: "Being headline sponsor for the second year in a row represents a great opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to the city and region as we continue to support our customers in realising their hopes, dreams and ambitions.

"The opening of our UK headquarters here in Birmingham represents a huge investment in the city and we want to be synonymous with Birmingham as we encourage greater investment and support our customers with their growth ambitions."

Later this year, HSBC UK will be cutting the ribbon on its brand new British headquarters in what marks a significant change for the bank.

This move will see HSBC UK make a huge impact on the city's business community and so its sponsorship of the awards will also allow staff to integrate with key individuals and businesses from the local area.

Ms Brunning outlined the other key benefits becoming headline sponsor brings to the company.

She added: "The awards provide the opportunity for HSBC to help to celebrate this success and at the same time cement our place as a key contributor to the city and region.

"The UK remains a core market for HSBC and the Midlands is a key region within the country.

"Birmingham, as the new home of our UK headquarters, is a critical city for HSBC."

She shared the importance of supporting fellow businesses in their endeavours.

"Taking the time to recognise success and reflect on the achievements of businesses is key in ensuring continued success and also instrumental in inspiring others to do the same," Ms Brunning said.

"Each and every business deserves the opportunity to be recognised for the fantastic work they do and these awards present the opportunity for this to happen."

Deadline extension

The deadline to enter the Birmingham Post Business Awards 2018 has been extended to Friday 20 July.

There are 15 separate categories and full details about the awards and how to enter can be found at www.bpbusinessawards.co.uk.

The ceremony takes place on November 1 at the ICC in Birmingham city centre.