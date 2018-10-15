Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

HSBC UK is committed to helping British small to medium-sized businesses (SMEs) prosper and grow.

In September, we launched our largest lending fund, aimed specifically at supporting SMEs across the country with a turnover up to £25 million.

We have set aside £600 million for companies in Birmingham - part of a £1.1 billion pot for the West Midlands region and a wider £12 billion SME Fund for businesses across the UK.

The latest fund highlights the importance we place on the West Midlands - now the new home of our HSBC UK head office - as this is the biggest city fund outside of London, demonstrating the Bank's commitment to Birmingham and the wider region.

The SME Fund 2018 is double the first SME Fund of £6 billion - launched in 2014 - and brings total funds committed to SMEs over the five years to £46 billion.

It also represents an increase of £2 billion from what we had last year - a move we felt compelled to take after the 2017 fund was fully utilised by British businesses seeking to expand.

But why are we doing it?

Put simply, we believe SMEs are the lifeblood of the country's economy.

The capital highlights our unwavering commitment to supporting the growth of SMEs right across the West Midlands, no matter what stage of their journey they are on.

From sole traders to established firms run for decades, or even centuries, by generations of the same family - each year, the fund helps and encourages businesses to grow locally, nationally and internationally, in turn helping them achieve their ambitious business goals and create local jobs.

But it is not just at home where we are supporting SMEs - the 2018 SME Fund includes £1 billion dedicated specifically to those UK companies looking to expand abroad after our own research revealed 72 per cent of UK businesses expected their cross-border trade to increase over the coming year.

When you look at what is going on across both Birmingham and the wider West Midlands - so many exciting development and investments - there is a huge opportunity for HSBC UK to add real value to these businesses.

Leamington Spa, or 'Silicon Spa' as it has become known, is a real asset to the region in terms of the tech businesses growing out of the town.

Tech is a key area for the bank and one we want to do more in.

We have a national team which works alongside our relationship managers in order to support these vibrant and exciting companies with their growth plans.

The speed that these businesses move at it so impressive and they bring highly skilled people to the region and continually create new jobs.

They have a huge synergy with that HSBC UK is looking to do.

We are proud to support the first West Midlands Tech Awards and are very much looking forward to the ceremony in December when we will hear more about the success stories happening right now across the region in this vibrant sector.

Ian Coulson is HSBC UK's area director for business banking in Greater Birmingham, Coventry and Warwickshire