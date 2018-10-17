Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

HSBC UK is no stranger to awards ceremonies. It has a raft of prizes for its own services which it has been providing since it was founded in 1865.

Now HSBC has announced its sponsorship of the Excellence in Industry category at the Birmingham Post Business Awards. The bank is also co-headline sponsor.

One of the world’s largest banking and financial services, HSBC has offices in 53 international markets and serves more than 37 million customers worldwide – so it has an expert view on top rate industry performance.

In 2017, HSBC won the title of ‘The World’s Best Bank’ in Euromoney Magazine’s Awards for Excellence and the awards have continued in 2018 following their win as ‘Best Business Banking Provider’ at the British Bank Awards 2018.

The high street bank is thrilled to honour businesses that have excelled in their industry over the past 12 months.

Area director Marc Lupton said: “HSBC UK works with businesses of all sizes in all different industries, providing them with the funds and cash flow support they need to drive growth, provide jobs, and contribute positively to their local economies.

“The Excellence in Industry Award recognises a diverse cross-section of industries mirroring HSBC UK’s client base, and we want to celebrate and highlight those companies excelling in their industries to ensure the UK remains at the forefront of industry.”

In the UK alone, HSBC supports more than one million businesses from small enterprises focused primarily on the domestic market through to global corporates.

Sharing the key ways HSBC contribute to business communities up and down the country, Mr Lupton said: “Whether it is working capital, term loans, trade finance or payments and cash management solutions, we provide the tools and expertise that businesses need to thrive.

“Alongside our financial support, we offer guidance to SMEs through a range of channels, including strategies for growth events, which offer networking and insights on business growth

“We also have the HSBC Knowledge Centre which provides expert insights, case studies and a range of ‘how-to’ guides.

“Through our Financial Wellbeing programme, we work with businesses to help their employees build their understanding of key financial topics.”

Mr Lupton explained how HSBC aims to be the world’s leading international bank, supporting UK and international businesses.

He said: “As part of our commitment to supporting the international growth of UK businesses, we are an official partner of the International Business Festival 2018, which will host more than 40 major global events across nine high growth, industry themed days.

“Our partnership with the Festival reflects the wider support we offer to UK companies. We understand that growing businesses want more than lending and products from their bank, they want a partner and expert guidance.

“To this end, we run a series of initiatives to meet the needs of businesses across the country at every stage of the growth journey.”