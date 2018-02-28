Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham parents are feeling the pinch of a seven per cent price hike on nursery fees, according to a new report.

According to the Family and Childcare Trust’s 18th annual childcare survey, the average family in Birmingham spends £106.41 on sending their two-year-olds to nursery part time.

And the price increases to £108.52 for under twos for around 25 hours each week.

This adds up to an average of around £5,500 a year on nursery costs.

Prices vary across the UK with the average costs coming in at around £122 a week for under twos – up seven per cent on last year.

Whilst working parents in England are entitled to 30 free hours childcare a week for three and four-year-olds, there isn’t the same provision for those with younger children.

However, the Childcare Survey 2018 reveals that just half of local authorities in England report having enough childcare places for working parents to access their free 30 hours place.

Tax free childcare can cover up to 20 per cent of the costs of childcare for eligible families and the study states that some parents will be paying less than last year as they can now use tax free childcare, launched last April.

Find out more about tax free childcare here

The report also says that other parents may get support through the benefits system or other schemes, depending on their circumstances.

But those who don’t use this allowance are facing prices that have risen above inflation, said the report.

The most expensive place for childcare is inner London at £183.56 a week, while the cheapest is the North West at £101.83.

It seems, according to the study, that childminder costs are lower than nursery costs, and that fees reduce slightly once a child turns two.

For Brummies paying for a childminder, the average costs are £98.72 for 25 hours per week for children under two and £97.09 for two-year-olds.

“Childcare is as vital as the rails and roads, it supports parents to work, boosts children’s outcomes and provides our economy with a reliable workforce,” said Ellen Broome, chief executive at the Family and Childcare Trust.

“Too many parents remain locked out of work by high childcare costs and low availability.

“New Government investment is welcome, but this year’s childcare price surge shows that without root and branch reform, many families will be left just treading water.

“The Government need to streamline the current hotchpotch of childcare support schemes.

“We need a simple and responsive childcare system that makes sure every parent is better off working and childcare quality is high enough to boost children’s outcomes throughout life.”

Earlier this month it was announced that Birmingham is to get its first 24 hour nursery to try to offer flexible childcare for parents.

Daisycare in Edgbaston will provide round-the-clock care for youngsters.

The move has been welcomed by shift workers and single parents but criticised by others who say children should be with their family at night.

The Childcare Survey

The Childcare Survey 2018 is calling for the Government to support parents to work by:

· Providing start up grants and responsive funding for childcare providers to increase the availability of childcare places and meet the needs of disabled children

· Increase the maximum amount of childcare costs that are supported by universal credit in order to make sure parents are better off for every extra hour worked, and change to upfront payments so that parents can afford to move into work.

· Extend the 30 hours offer to parents undertaking training to make sure childcare costs do not prevent parents from developing the skills and employability that drives social mobility.

· Improve access to early education for disadvantaged children by doubling the early years pupil premium.

· Monitor what effect new funding (tax free childcare and 30 hours) is having on childcare prices and whether it is helping parents into work and narrowing the attainment gap.

