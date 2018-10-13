Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Clarke Willmott LLP in Birmingham were recently delighted to host its latest business lunch with special guest speaker Professor Carl Chinn.

Carl talked about Birmingham’s profound impact on the making of the modern world through the

ingenuity, innovation, adaptability, skills and talents of its people.

All of these qualities were crucial before, during and after the industrial, banking and transport revolutions and together they powered Birmingham into becoming one of the world’s greatest manufacturing cities

It was a hugely successful event with a lot of inspiring and educational facts about the growth of Birmingham, and a great opportunity for networking.