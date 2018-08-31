Topping out ceremony at Three Snowhill

Topping out ceremony at Three Snowhill

A topping out ceremony was held at Three Snowhill to officially mark construction reaching the highest point of the building.

M&G Real Estate and Ballymore, developers of the 420,000 sq ft 17-storey office scheme, welcomed guests, including Coun Ian Ward, leader of Birmingham City Council, to the ceremony on the top floor of the building.

Matt Alcock, a trainee partitioning operative working at the site, inserted a golden bolt into a steel girder to mark the milestone.

Three Snowhill is the third and final building on the four-acre Snowhill estate. The development is now less than one year away and will be the only new Grade A office space delivered in Birmingham in the first half of 2019.