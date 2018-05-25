Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lawyers, clients and guests celebrated the launch of Harrison Clark Rickerbys’ new Birmingham office at 63 Church St, as well as its work for Birmingham project Let’s Feed Brum.

The move brings the firm’s strong family law team, its construction and insolvency experts, along with sister company and clinical negligence specialists Medical Accident Group into the heart of the city.

Let’s Feed Brum works with local bars, cafes and restaurants to feed people living on the streets and link to existing support services. Trustees Tara Tomes of EAST VILLAGE, with Richard Peachey and Rupert Cross of 5874, joined the celebrations at Utopia the Country Bar.