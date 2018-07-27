Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Members and guests of Harborne Cricket Club celebrated the club’s 150th anniversary with a dinner.

More than 100 attended the event 150 years to the day since the club was founded.

Geoff Miller OBE, the former England cricketer and selector, and former president of Derbyshire County Cricket Club, was guest speaker at the dinner.

Bob Evans, former chairman of Warwickshire County Cricket Club, proposed the toast.

Today, Harborne is one of the largest cricket clubs in the Midlands, with six Saturday and two Sunday teams.

Famous players to have graced the Club’s Old Church Avenue ground include two former test captains, England’s Freddie Brown and West Indies’ Alvin Kallicharran. Warwickshire CCC players Michael Powell, Robin Dyer, Jonathan Trott, Tim Ambrose, Sam Hain and Mark Adair have all taken the field for Harborne.

Malcolm Willcox, president and chairman of Harborne Cricket Club, said: “This celebratory dinner is the start of a programme of events marking the Club’s century and a half. It’s a significant milestone not just for Harborne CC, but for the West Midlands’ cricket community.”