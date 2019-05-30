Get the biggest daily stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A green technology company is planning to create 200 new engineering and project management roles in the region after securing its first head office building.

Sprint Power only launched at the turn of this year but already employs 20 staff and now has its first head office building on Birmingham Business Park near the airport.

The company was founded by chief executive Richie Frost and specialises in electric propulsion and developing low carbon technologies for clients in sectors such as automotive, motorsport, aerospace and marine.

It works with manufacturers, local authorities and mass transportation providers on all types of vehicles including those for land, air and sea to develop vehicles that comply with stricter emissions regulations around the world.

This includes vehicle architecture design and engineering, simulation and the development of high-voltage systems.

Its recruitment plans are aiming to meet the growing global demand for cleaner vehicles and mass transportation and the new HQ in Solihull has a brand new high-voltage electrical laboratory and workshop.

Mr Frost said: "We are in an electric revolution, with automotive, motorsports, marine and aerospace taking up a major transition into low carbon technology.

"Our ambition is to create a centre of excellence in the UK that promotes innovation, thinking outside of the box and inspires the next generation of engineers to take up a career in electrification.

"Our new headquarters is designed to provide us an engineering playground, a creative space for us to enjoy our work and be passionate about what we do."