Grant Thornton celebrates the addition of two new partners

Leading business and financial adviser Grant Thornton in Birmingham hosted a celebratory evening to welcome new corporate finance partner Nick Gillott and the promotion to partner of transaction advisory services specialist Alex Hyde.

David Hillan, practice leader at Grant Thornton in Birmingham, said: “We’ve had a great year and Nick’s appointment and Alex’s promotion are significant additions to our leadership team.

“Nick’s mergers and acquisitions expertise on both sides of the deal-making table will be hugely beneficial to businesses across the region, and as a well-respected specialist in transaction advisory services Alex will now play an increasing role in helping our clients to achieve their ambitions for growth.“