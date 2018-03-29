Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

He’s awake at last! Yes, Greg Clark has finally showed signs of life when it comes to the hostile Melrose bid for engineering powerhouse GKN, just as the bid deadline looms large.

The Business Secretary could have called this in under Section 58 of the 2002 Enterprise Act on national security grounds eight weeks ago given GKN’s extensive military aerospace involvement.

The simple act of doing so might have thrown a spanner in the works of an opportunistic bid whereby Melrose tries to bag GKN on the cheap and then break it up, with profound consequences for jobs, supply chains, R&D and customers.

Of course that would have meant having a half-decent approach to industrial strategy. We don’t have one, and on top of that the Business Secretary has given every sign that he has been asleep at what small wheel he could try to steer.

Clark’s five-minutes-to-midnight ‘intervention’ just before the bid deadline - with so called ‘binding commitments’ from Melrose and one voluntary offer – really amounts to a political escape valve to let him not block the deal under existing powers.

The so-called ‘commitments’ – including a pledge to keep GKN’s aerospace division for five years - are unenforceable and probably won’t even be monitored by BIS. And given the length of aerospace R&D and production life cycles, five years is anyway ‘in the blink of an eye’ for this sector.

Let’s be clear: the commitments mean nothing and look as though they were dreamt up by Clark to give the impression of being seen to be doing something. Melrose isn’t anyway going to be too bothered about keeping its HQ in Britain or a listing on the London stock market. Big deal; it does this anyway.

It’s a classic BIS ruse; there’s a long history of British governments extracting so-called commitments or ‘assurances’ in (admittedly foreign) takeover situations but then never bothering to monitor them, let alone enforce them. Think Chrysler-Rootes back in the 1970s, BMW-Rover in the 1990s and more recently Kraft-Cadbury.

Those interested could explore the 1994 book ‘ Transnationals and Governments’ (good bedtime reading for you Mr Clark).

And it’s rather strange to hear Clark voice concerns over “broader interests at play” and Melrose’s “short-term approach to ownership” but then simply asking Melrose to be, well, a bit nice, for a while at least, chaps.

Yes, Clark has very limited powers given the narrowness of the definition of national security under the 2002 Act. But powers they are, and political will could and should have explored how far they could be pushed.

Clark bottled it, big time.

Remember that a few years ago Theresa May promised a “radical” new approach to takeovers to avoid another Kraft-Cadbury situation. She also criticised government ministers for almost letting the “jewel in the crown” of the UK pharma industry, AstraZeneca, be taken over by Pfizer.

Since then, nothing has been done to change policy.

As I’ve said here repeatedly at the Birmingham Post , there are a number of measures the government could have enacted to change things if it was really bothered. These include:

Restoring a public or national interest test to takeover situations (which Labour had dropped under the 2002 Enterprise Act). That might include looking at a takeover’s impact on employment, research and development, the balance of payments, tax paid in the UK, and regional development.

Increasing the proportion of shares needed to back a takeover from a 50.1% straight majority to two-thirds (in Germany the effective level needed is 75% of shareholders’ votes to change a firm’s supervisory board and hence appoint a new management team);

Banning short-term investors such as hedge funds from having a say in takeover situation.

The last two would probably have been enough to allow Cadbury to remain independent, by the way.

It should be noted that most countries find similar ways to give firms a degree of protection from hostile takeover, as I’ve also detailed here in numerous blogs.

None of this would deter either greenfield investment to the UK (which can genuinely add to our manufacturing capacity and bring fresh R&D) or long-term and committed investors like Tata which was welcomed when it took over Jaguar Land Rover.

Extending the public interest element is key here and would give government stronger power to intervene. The government may never have to formally use the power, but the very fact that it existed would give the government leverage to influence bids, extract commitments and assurances (that would have to be followed up), and could be used to informally to deter unwelcome takeover attempts well before they got anywhere near completion.

Sadly Mrs May’s words on a new approach to takeovers ring hollow when a sleepy Business Secretary isn’t even prepared to use what limited powers on national security he does have to call in a takeover.

The Melrose-GKN ‘assurances’ simply amount to the BIS Secretary emerging from his slumber just to give himself a large sleeping pill.

Sleep well, Mr Clark. GKN’s workers, suppliers, customers and many more may not get the chance to do so if the takeover goes ahead. We’ll find out very soon.

Professor David Bailey works at the Aston Business School in Birmingham.