Load mobile navigation
Businessgallery

Turkish Airlines marks 10 years flying from Birmingham

Turkish Airlines marks 10 years flying from Birmingham

  • Share
  1. Guests enjoying the evening
    Guests enjoying the evening1 of 6
  2. Rosemarie Fanaken, Winner of 2 Business Class Tickets; Cllr Shafique Shah, Deputy Lord Mayor of Birmingham.
    Rosemarie Fanaken, Winner of 2 Business Class Tickets; Cllr Shafique Shah, Deputy Lord Mayor of Birmingham.2 of 6
  3. Paul Faulkner, CEO, Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce; Jo Lloyd, Commercial Directorm Birmingham Airport; Omer Faruk Alier, General Manager - Birmingham, Turkish Airlines.
    Paul Faulkner, CEO, Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce; Jo Lloyd, Commercial Directorm Birmingham Airport; Omer Faruk Alier, General Manager - Birmingham, Turkish Airlines.3 of 6
  4. Michelle White, Winner of Birmingham Airport Duty Free Voucher & Number 1 Club lounge access for 2; Justine Howl, Birmingham Airport.
    Michelle White, Winner of Birmingham Airport Duty Free Voucher & Number 1 Club lounge access for 2; Justine Howl, Birmingham Airport.4 of 6
  5. Turkish Airlines team
    Turkish Airlines team5 of 6
  6. Zeeshan Tayyab, Winner of Turkish Airlines Model Aeroplane; Paul Faulkner, CEO, Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce.
    Zeeshan Tayyab, Winner of Turkish Airlines Model Aeroplane; Paul Faulkner, CEO, Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce.6 of 6
Broad Street BirminghamLloyds Bank backs Birmingham resi tower with new fundingReal estate team provides £27.2m funding package to investors to help them complete second phase of The Bank
Birmingham AirportTurkish Airlines marks 10 years of flying from Birmingham by staging a knight to rememberGuests were welcomed by medieval knights on horses and escorted to the drinks reception and a spectacular dinner served in the iconic Great Hall.
Law SocietyLegal 500 is back in the Birmingham PostAnnual supplement looks at the top individuals, law firms and barristers' sets operating in Birmingham and the West Midlands
Business NewsTurkish Airlines marks 10 years flying from BirminghamTurkish Airlines marks 10 years flying from Birmingham
FinanceAwards night recognises West Midlands' finance starsThird annual West Midlands Finance Awards celebrates professionals and teams across ten categories
Broad Street BirminghamLloyds Bank backs Birmingham resi tower with new fundingReal estate team provides £27.2m funding package to investors to help them complete second phase of The Bank
Birmingham AirportTurkish Airlines marks 10 years of flying from Birmingham by staging a knight to rememberGuests were welcomed by medieval knights on horses and escorted to the drinks reception and a spectacular dinner served in the iconic Great Hall.
Law SocietyLegal 500 is back in the Birmingham PostAnnual supplement looks at the top individuals, law firms and barristers' sets operating in Birmingham and the West Midlands
Business NewsTurkish Airlines marks 10 years flying from BirminghamTurkish Airlines marks 10 years flying from Birmingham
FinanceAwards night recognises West Midlands' finance starsThird annual West Midlands Finance Awards celebrates professionals and teams across ten categories
Top Stories
HomeTaxi trade to be 'decimated' by Clean Air Zone in Birmingham - warning
Only 72 of the 1,265 Hackney Carriages will be compliant with the new pollution charge
HomeThe roads Birmingham City Council won't grit this winter - and how it decidesThe priority for the council's winter service is to keep the main roads accessible for emergency vehicles and public transport
Regional AffairsBirmingham's Paradise development in crisis after running out of money
The multi-million pound city centre project has been described as a 'financial mess'
HomeLapdancing club allowed to reopen - in spite of ballet objections'What is really being said is that the Royal Ballet and Hippodrome are purveyors of a higher quality of artistry and entertainment than a Sexual entertainment venue'
HomeBirmingham's army of lollipop men and women to go - unless schools and parents willing to foot billLollipop wardens at 'high risk' crossings across the city will be culled in council cuts plan
Commercial PropertyAnother extension for £2.8bn takeover of Merry Hill owner
Consortium eyeing buyout of Intu now has until the end of the month to table bid or withdraw from the process
Broad Street BirminghamLloyds Bank backs Birmingham resi tower with new funding
Real estate team provides £27.2m funding package to investors to help them complete second phase of The Bank
Business NewsSpecsavers is double winner at Solihull BID awards
Optician wins praise for its community project while Thursfields is named outstanding team
Business NewsThird term for city business improvement district
Colmore BID wins overwhelming backing from voters meaning it will stay in operation until at least April 2024
HomeThis part of Birmingham has one of the highest proportions of minimum wage workers in the UKThe National Living Wage, of £7.83 an hour, is the legal minimum for people aged 25 and over
Law SocietyLegal 500 is back in the Birmingham Post
Annual supplement looks at the top individuals, law firms and barristers' sets operating in Birmingham and the West Midlands
Business NewsBirmingham supplier Extra Energy goes bust
Firm which launched in the city 2014 enjoyed rapid growth but becomes latest small supplier to cease trading in 2018