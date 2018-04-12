Load mobile navigation
Businessgallery

Tony Elvin's leaving party

Tony Elvin's leaving party

  • Share
  1. Tony Elvin
    Tony Elvin1 of 8
  2. Nicola Fleet-Milne, Michele Wilby, Mike Mounfield and Joe Horton.
    Nicola Fleet-Milne, Michele Wilby, Mike Mounfield and Joe Horton.2 of 8
  3. Susie and Keith Elvin, Claire Pilkington and Nigel Cole.
    Susie and Keith Elvin, Claire Pilkington and Nigel Cole.3 of 8
  4. Anita Champaneri and Barry Sherwin.
    Anita Champaneri and Barry Sherwin.4 of 8
  5. Isabel Elvin and Lucy Elvin.
    Isabel Elvin and Lucy Elvin.5 of 8
  6. Molly Aston, Arron Wincott, Jevengi Kadilin and Stefan Liperowski.
    Molly Aston, Arron Wincott, Jevengi Kadilin and Stefan Liperowski.6 of 8
  7. Conrad Brunton, Adam Hayes and David Colcombe.
    Conrad Brunton, Adam Hayes and David Colcombe.7 of 8
  8. Gary and Katie Newbon.
    Gary and Katie Newbon.8 of 8
BYPYFinalists unveiled for Birmingham Young Professional of the Year 2018
Eighteenth awards will again celebrate city's finest young talent in the professional services community
Commercial PropertyHammerson suitor walks away from buyout bit
French group Klépierre said the board of Bullring co-owner did not provide any meaningful engagement
Commercial PropertyThis is when a new NEC hotel will be built
New brand developed by Marriott and Ikea aimed at younger market is coming to exhibition and entertainment complex
FinanceBetterware acquired by US group
Dallas-based CVSL grows its UK presence after buying up the home shopping company founded in 1928
SolihullGymshark launches new Solihull HQ
Sports clothing brand founded in 2012 has moved to brand new head office on Blythe Valley Park
BYPYFinalists unveiled for Birmingham Young Professional of the Year 2018
Eighteenth awards will again celebrate city's finest young talent in the professional services community
Business NewsTony Elvin's leaving party
Tony Elvin's leaving party
EngineeringBirmingham engineering consultancy acquired by North West rival
Copeland Wedge Associates has joined RSK Group in an undisclosed deal
TescoBlack Country drinks brand secures Tesco listing
Purity Soft Drinks wins deal to supply two of its brands to supermarket giant's stores nationally
HousingWest Midlands housing market 'continues to slow'
Industry body RICS says interest from would-be buyers wanes while new instructions and sales remain in negative territory
BYPYFinalists unveiled for Birmingham Young Professional of the Year 2018
Eighteenth awards will again celebrate city's finest young talent in the professional services community
Commercial PropertyHammerson suitor walks away from buyout bit
French group Klépierre said the board of Bullring co-owner did not provide any meaningful engagement
Commercial PropertyThis is when a new NEC hotel will be built
New brand developed by Marriott and Ikea aimed at younger market is coming to exhibition and entertainment complex
FinanceBetterware acquired by US group
Dallas-based CVSL grows its UK presence after buying up the home shopping company founded in 1928
Regional AffairsWest Midlands car thefts have doubled in two years as a result of relay key crime
Car industry has been urged to step up security during summit with police commissioner
BYPYFinalists unveiled for Birmingham Young Professional of the Year 2018
Eighteenth awards will again celebrate city's finest young talent in the professional services community
Car ReviewsNissan Juke's almost identical twin is very different on the inside
The Juke Nismo RS has a few distinguishing features, such as deep side skirts, 18-inch alloy wheels with red brake callipers and a big bore sports exhaust
Business NewsTony Elvin's leaving party
Tony Elvin's leaving party
Special FeaturesHow We Clean Carpets
See how We Clean could transform your carpet
EngineeringBirmingham engineering consultancy acquired by North West rival
Copeland Wedge Associates has joined RSK Group in an undisclosed deal
Top Stories
HomeJaguar Land Rover is 'cutting 1,000 jobs' - what we know so far
The car giant is blaming Brexit
Regional AffairsWest Midlands car thefts have doubled in two years as a result of relay key crime
Car industry has been urged to step up security during summit with police commissioner
BYPYFinalists unveiled for Birmingham Young Professional of the Year 2018
Eighteenth awards will again celebrate city's finest young talent in the professional services community
Commercial PropertyThis is when a new NEC hotel will be built
New brand developed by Marriott and Ikea aimed at younger market is coming to exhibition and entertainment complex
Commercial PropertyHammerson suitor walks away from buyout bit
French group Klépierre said the board of Bullring co-owner did not provide any meaningful engagement
Regional AffairsImpressive new secondary school to open as early as next year
The 750-place West Bromwich Collegiate Academy will be built on derelict land in Kelvin Way
Regional AffairsBBC to broadcast recreation of Enoch Powell's 'Rivers of Blood' speech in full
Broadcaster criticised over plans to re-create speech by Birmingham politician which many people say is deeply racist
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay