THDA joins the Patrick Parsons group

THDA joins the Patrick Parsons group

  1. Holly Richardson, Patrick Parsons; Alexis Towell, Patrick Parsons.
    Holly Richardson, Patrick Parsons; Alexis Towell, Patrick Parsons.1 of 12
  2. Peter Stienlet, Patrick Parsons; Paul Tinley, Stuart Hodgkiss, Patrick Parsons - formerly THDA.
    Peter Stienlet, Patrick Parsons; Paul Tinley, Stuart Hodgkiss, Patrick Parsons - formerly THDA.2 of 12
  3. Lee Cartwright, Touch Developments; John McAuliffe, McAuliffe; Rachel Cartwight, Kier.
    Lee Cartwright, Touch Developments; John McAuliffe, McAuliffe; Rachel Cartwight, Kier.3 of 12
  4. Perry Millward, MBCE; Mike Vining, Vining; Mark Brock, MBCE; Mark Turner, Patrick Parsons.
    Perry Millward, MBCE; Mike Vining, Vining; Mark Brock, MBCE; Mark Turner, Patrick Parsons.4 of 12
  5. Paulina Jalowicz, Jason Gibbons, Chris Redshaw, Nando Palumbo, David Gonzalez, Angel Ramos, Jonathan Greene, all Patrick Parsons - formerly THDA.
    Paulina Jalowicz, Jason Gibbons, Chris Redshaw, Nando Palumbo, David Gonzalez, Angel Ramos, Jonathan Greene, all Patrick Parsons - formerly THDA.5 of 12
  6. Conor Murphy, Patrick Parsons; Steve Faizey, S.P. Faizey; Steve Rose, Jessup.
    Conor Murphy, Patrick Parsons; Steve Faizey, S.P. Faizey; Steve Rose, Jessup.6 of 12
  7. Julian Hill, Zebra Architects; Steph Turner, Zebra Landscapes.
    Julian Hill, Zebra Architects; Steph Turner, Zebra Landscapes.7 of 12
  8. Chris Storey, Patrick Parsons; Duncan Kain, McCarthy & Stone.
    Chris Storey, Patrick Parsons; Duncan Kain, McCarthy & Stone.8 of 12
  9. Ian Hardwick, Gallagher Estates; Nick Moore, Patrick Parsons; Conor Murphy, Patrick Parsons.
    Ian Hardwick, Gallagher Estates; Nick Moore, Patrick Parsons; Conor Murphy, Patrick Parsons.9 of 12
  10. Mike Cash, ETC Architects; Debbie Ward, Clugston; Chris Hadjivassiliou, Patrick Parsons; Chris Chatfield, Chatfield Project Management.
    Mike Cash, ETC Architects; Debbie Ward, Clugston; Chris Hadjivassiliou, Patrick Parsons; Chris Chatfield, Chatfield Project Management.10 of 12
  11. David Frisby, Mode; Spencer Claye, Bloor Homes; Mukesh Ladwa, Gallagher Estates.
    David Frisby, Mode; Spencer Claye, Bloor Homes; Mukesh Ladwa, Gallagher Estates.11 of 12
  12. Lisa Oakley, Oakley Architects; Simon Oakley, Oakley Architects; Gary Richardson, Patrick Parsons.
    Lisa Oakley, Oakley Architects; Simon Oakley, Oakley Architects; Gary Richardson, Patrick Parsons.12 of 12
