Progressive Employers Group thought platform

Progressive Employers Group thought platform

Commercial PropertyAssay Office and conservatoire make RIBA shortlist
Pair are among six projects across Birmingham to be feature in 2018 awards celebrating the best architecture
Commercial PropertyNew conference centre planned at former Japanese restaurant
Park Regis announcing plans to revamp the hotel's 16th floor to create a new conference and banqueting facility
Rich ListRich List 2017: No.45 - Nick Grey and family
Vacuum cleaner entrepreneur is a new entry with a £95 million fortune
TechnologyBirmingham software firm acquired by global group
Edge Testing Solutions has been bought by Eurofins Digital Testing in undisclosed deal
TechnologyUK Tech list: 35 of the companies showing the best innovation and technology
We take a look at those business striving to break new ground through innovation and invention
Colmore RowTrade mark law firm elects new managing partner
Andy Tranter takes over the reins at Birmingham-based practice Barker Brettell
CarillionCarillion head office on market for £3m
Agencies appointed to sell of headquarters of failed construction group in Wolverhampton city centre
Law SocietyFamily and divorce law features in Birmingham Post supplement
Special pullout looks at areas such as high conflict cases, family finances and pensions
Regional AffairsThe city streets missed the most by Birmingham's binmen
Birmingham City Council has listed the city's unluckiest streets for bin collections
Regional AffairsHistoric windmill 'under threat' from new housing development
Solihull Council inundated with objections to potential housing development
Regional AffairsBirmingham Airport hit by new restrictions on late night flights
Solihull Council backs plans to minimise disturbance for residents
Orchestra Of The SwanAll-English programme for Polish conductor Patrycja Pieczara
Polish conductor Patrycja Pieczara is set to repeat an all-English programme at Worcester Cathedral joined by Baritone Roderick Williams.
Regional AffairsNew powers promised to deal with 3,700 unauthorised traveller sites
MPs welcome Government consultation designed to make it easier to remove unauthorised encampments
Regional AffairsWhy unpopular burial site plan could now go ahead in Walsall
A proposal to build a cemetery on Winterley Lane has been pencilled in for a future planning meeting
Business NewsMayor to meet with M6 Toll road owner in Australia
During Commonwealth Games visit mayor Andy Street will be promoting business opportunities Australian investors
Commercial PropertyBargain Booze owner's retail arm collapses - 2,000 jobs at risk
More than 800 stores operating under brands including Bargain Booze and Wine Rack are still operating
