Load mobile navigation
Businessgallery

Park Regis opens conference and events space

Park Regis opens conference and events space

  • Share
  1. Mark Payne, Park Regis; Vicky Osgood, GBCC.
    Mark Payne, Park Regis; Vicky Osgood, GBCC.1 of 6
  2. Dawn Roberts, Headine Communications; Sheila Kelly-Trow, Gem Media; Kash The Flash, 4x World Kickboxing Champion; Uvarlyn Hayles, Brown Hayles Marketing Services.
    Dawn Roberts, Headine Communications; Sheila Kelly-Trow, Gem Media; Kash The Flash, 4x World Kickboxing Champion; Uvarlyn Hayles, Brown Hayles Marketing Services.2 of 6
  3. Lauren Hunt, GBCC; Ryan Doyle, Park Regis; Julie Ledesma, GBCC.
    Lauren Hunt, GBCC; Ryan Doyle, Park Regis; Julie Ledesma, GBCC.3 of 6
  4. Andy Huthwaite, Arrangemy; Luke Fleming, Steve Fleming, Birmingham Optical; Will Brooks, Arrangemy.
    Andy Huthwaite, Arrangemy; Luke Fleming, Steve Fleming, Birmingham Optical; Will Brooks, Arrangemy.4 of 6
  5. Shaun Lyons, Jagjit Jakhu, Des Gill, Colmore Tang Construction.
    Shaun Lyons, Jagjit Jakhu, Des Gill, Colmore Tang Construction.5 of 6
  6. Carl Hubbard, Tang Interiors; Andy Robinson, Colmore Tang Construction.
    Carl Hubbard, Tang Interiors; Andy Robinson, Colmore Tang Construction.6 of 6
BusinessRich List 2013: No.34 - Rashid and Aziz Tayub (£160m)Rashid Tayub, 63, and his brother Aziz, 56, run the Leicester-based food distribution and property company Crown Crest.
Jeff LynneRich List 2017: No.=47 - Jeff LynneELO star has seen his fortune increase by £5 million and Rich List ranking rise two places
CreativeNew website for Screen West MidlandsScreen West Midlands has unveiled their new interactive website, screenwm.co.uk.
BirminghamBirmingham property guru dies just months after wifeBusinessman Chris Edwards' death announced just two months after wife Cathy passed away after a battle with cancer
HotelsBAM to lead £35m Studley Castle regenerationConstruction group wins brief to build extension and renovate country house following buyout by Bourne Leisure
Post PeopleIPF Midlands host annual property lunchBBC journalist and presenter Justin Webb was guest speaker at this year’s Investment Property Forum (IPF) annual Midlands lunch.
Business NewsPark Regis opens conference and events spacePark Regis opens conference and events space
Business NewsIPF Midlands annual property lunchIPF Midlands annual property lunch
Birmingham Post Business AwardsJLT Speciality returns as sponsor of Birmingham Post Business Awards for third yearSpecialist insurance broker JLT sponsors the drinks reception at our black tie ceremony at the ICC
Jewellery QuarterEnvironment Agency agrees Jewellery Quarter office dealGovernment agency relocating staff from former base in Solihull town centre
BusinessRich List 2013: No.34 - Rashid and Aziz Tayub (£160m)Rashid Tayub, 63, and his brother Aziz, 56, run the Leicester-based food distribution and property company Crown Crest.
Local NewsLordship titles for sale at under £20 - and the peers don't like itHaving a title is big business, with vendors promised red carpet treatment for an outlay of a few pounds.
House & HomesThe haunted house that chooses youOak House is believed to be haunted. The medieval former inn comes with history, some of its former occupants and a protective presence.
Small HeathPeaky Blinders pub The Garrison goes under the hammerThe derelict Garrison Pub in Small Heath, a stone’s throw from Birmingham City’s St Andrew’s Stadium, will be auctioned at Villa Park on May 22
Jeff LynneRich List 2017: No.=47 - Jeff LynneELO star has seen his fortune increase by £5 million and Rich List ranking rise two places
Post PeopleIPF Midlands host annual property lunchBBC journalist and presenter Justin Webb was guest speaker at this year’s Investment Property Forum (IPF) annual Midlands lunch.
Business NewsPark Regis opens conference and events spacePark Regis opens conference and events space
Business NewsIPF Midlands annual property lunchIPF Midlands annual property lunch
Birmingham Post Business AwardsJLT Speciality returns as sponsor of Birmingham Post Business Awards for third yearSpecialist insurance broker JLT sponsors the drinks reception at our black tie ceremony at the ICC
Jewellery QuarterEnvironment Agency agrees Jewellery Quarter office dealGovernment agency relocating staff from former base in Solihull town centre
Top Stories
Regional AffairsDesigns unveiled for 2022 Commonwealth Games athletes' village
City council lodges planning application as major regeneration of former university campus is a step closer
Health NewsAt last! Building work on Midland Metropolitan Hospital can begin again
New state-of-the-art hospital for Birmingham and Black Country to open in 2022 after Government provides cash
Regional AffairsMajor breakthrough on plans to reinstate Willenhall and Darlaston railway stations on Wolverhampton to Walsall line
Purchase of seven acre site paves the way for railway revamp
PropertyThe parts of the West Midlands where house prices are growing by 12%
The average house price in Birmingham was £181,241 in June, compared to £171,622 a year before
Regional AffairsConservative mayor Andy Street condemns Tory hardline Brexiteers
Mayor says he is 'frustrated' at behaviour of Theresa May's critics, whose arguments are 'not based on economic reality'
Regional AffairsHuge increase in rail prices announced - how will your journey be affected?
A season ticket from London to Birmingham will be £2,874 more expensive than in 2010
Regional AffairsFresh Lottery funding for Moseley Road Baths
Historic swimming pool in Balsall Heath will use new capital to hire staff and pay for lifeguard training