Millennium Point launches events space

BusinessgalleryMillennium Point launches events spaceMillennium Point launches events spaceShare ByDanielle Hicks11:45, 1 NOV 2018Jonathan Gray, Jonathan Bryce, Vicky Osgood, Kim Loynes, and Alev Dervish (Image: unknown)1 of 8New Alex Theatre team (Image: unknown)2 of 8Katie Fulcher and Henrik Court (Image: unknown)3 of 8Tara Tomes and Olly Attfield4 of 8Birmingham Museums Trust team Gill Allen and Faye Smith (Image: unknown)5 of 8Colmore BID's Jonathan Bryce and Michele Wilby and Clements & Church's Aaron Foster (Image: unknown)6 of 8Platform events space at Millennium Point (Image: unknown)7 of 8LoveBrum's Paul Mitchell (Image: unknown)8 of 8