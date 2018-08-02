Load mobile navigation
Businessgallery

mfg Solicitors drinks reception

mfg Solicitors drinks reception

  • Share
  1. Luke Jones, Winner.
    Luke Jones, Winner.1 of 7
  2. Alison Webber, Chris and Michelle Bovey, John and Caroline Brookes.
    Alison Webber, Chris and Michelle Bovey, John and Caroline Brookes.2 of 7
  3. Angus Dagnall, Sarah Coyne.
    Angus Dagnall, Sarah Coyne.3 of 7
  4. Meurig Bowen, Sarah Bruce, Roderick Williams OBE, Adjudicators.
    Meurig Bowen, Sarah Bruce, Roderick Williams OBE, Adjudicators.4 of 7
  5. Alastair and Cathy Moseley.
    Alastair and Cathy Moseley.5 of 7
  6. Holly Butler, Simon and Kate Cooke.
    Holly Butler, Simon and Kate Cooke.6 of 7
  7. Lesley Brookes, Peter Clague, His Honour Ian Morris, Sarah Bruce, Roderick Williams OBE, Meurig Bowen, Professor George Caird.
    Lesley Brookes, Peter Clague, His Honour Ian Morris, Sarah Bruce, Roderick Williams OBE, Meurig Bowen, Professor George Caird.7 of 7
Commercial PropertyThis is the plan for the Ikea store set to close in BirminghamThe shop is part of the wider Martineau Galleries plans, opposite new HS2 Curzon Street station
Business NewsWork starts on new canalside housing complexFirst phase of Port Loop site will contain 117 houses and 90 apartments close to Edgbaston Reservoir
Commercial PropertyShared office complex expandingAlpha Works adds another floor to its co-working space in Birmingham city centre
Rich ListRich List 2017: No.45 - Nick Grey and familyVacuum cleaner entrepreneur is a new entry with a £95 million fortune
Birmingham Post Business AwardsColmore Tang sponsors Retail gong at Birmingham Post Business AwardsMulti Award winning consustruction firm has launched Tang Interiors delivering commercial refurbishments
Business NewsChamber of Commerce breakfast briefingChamber of Commerce breakfast briefing
Business Newsmfg Solicitors drinks receptionmfg Solicitors drinks reception
Birmingham Post Business AwardsColmore Tang sponsors Retail gong at Birmingham Post Business AwardsMulti Award winning consustruction firm has launched Tang Interiors delivering commercial refurbishments
Regional AffairsBirmingham Civic Society appoints youngest ever chairmanAmelia Ladbrook will take over the role later this year to champion campaign group's heritage work in the city
EngineeringBirmingham manufacturer targets international growth with new fundingBurcas is planning to add 20 per cent to revenue after securing new finance from Aldermore
HomeAldi supermarket plan refused - despite owning the land for 14 yearsThe plans for the Bristol Road South store even had the backing of more than 100 local residents
Regional AffairsThree-year closure of Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery announcedBut a new 'world-class' centre is being planned to house collections
HomeHS2 - the great train debate in SolihullWill the rail link electrify the economy or cause chaos for locals?
Home£700k plan to protect Birmingham police HQ from terrorist attacksIt includes steel bollards, gates and a 7.9ft tall fence - on the roof
Commercial PropertyThis is the plan for the Ikea store set to close in BirminghamThe shop is part of the wider Martineau Galleries plans, opposite new HS2 Curzon Street station
Business NewsChamber of Commerce breakfast briefingChamber of Commerce breakfast briefing
Business Newsmfg Solicitors drinks receptionmfg Solicitors drinks reception
Birmingham Post Business AwardsColmore Tang sponsors Retail gong at Birmingham Post Business AwardsMulti Award winning consustruction firm has launched Tang Interiors delivering commercial refurbishments
Regional AffairsBirmingham Civic Society appoints youngest ever chairmanAmelia Ladbrook will take over the role later this year to champion campaign group's heritage work in the city
EngineeringBirmingham manufacturer targets international growth with new fundingBurcas is planning to add 20 per cent to revenue after securing new finance from Aldermore
Top Stories
HomeAldi supermarket plan refused - despite owning the land for 14 years
The plans for the Bristol Road South store even had the backing of more than 100 local residents
Home£700k plan to protect Birmingham police HQ from terrorist attacks
It includes steel bollards, gates and a 7.9ft tall fence - on the roof
Regional AffairsThree-year closure of Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery announced
But a new 'world-class' centre is being planned to house collections
HomeTesting drugs before you take them - success for police trial at MADE festival in Perry Barr
Police trialled the service at MADE festival in Perry Barr over the weekend
HomeHS2 - the great train debate in Solihull
Will the rail link electrify the economy or cause chaos for locals?
Regional AffairsPolice force refuses to reveal gifts and hospitality figures after FoI request
And West Midlands Police has given no reason why the figures haven't been updated since 2015
Regional AffairsBirmingham City Council branded 'blitheringly inept' over financial failings
It has been issued with a 'rare' warning from auditors
Health NewsHuge fall in bed-blocking in Solihull
Council officers said they had taken steps to "get a grip" on the situation