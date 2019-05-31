mfg Solicitors business networking breakfast

Businessgallerymfg Solicitors business networking breakfastmfg Solicitors business networking breakfastShare ByDanielle Hicks04:00, 31 MAY 2019Paul Wright, Chris Piggott, Brian Flint. (Image: Daniel Graves Photography)1 of 10Clare Lang, Adrian Wood, Nichola Davies. (Image: Daniel Graves Photography)2 of 10Eugene Vichare, Richard Goodwin, Francis Purcenn, Will Debney. (Image: Daniel Graves Photography)3 of 10Lee Gallagher, Ben Rothery. (Image: Daniel Graves Photography)4 of 10Charles Dauncey, Pat Dales, Jack Morley. (Image: Daniel Graves Photography)5 of 10Tina Canon, Tom Morley, Dawn Cox. (Image: Daniel Graves Photography)6 of 10Stuart Walton, Rachael Cornwell. (Image: Daniel Graves Photography)7 of 10Stephen Talboys, Ian Gardner, Neil Slade. (Image: Daniel Graves Photography)8 of 10Sarah Cooper-Jones, Paul Breslin, Tom Esler. (Image: Daniel Graves Photography)9 of 10Fiona Mellow, Andrew Smith, Edward Siddall-Jones, Luke Crane, Steve Lovell. (Image: Daniel Graves Photography)10 of 10