Leading Ladies networking event

BusinessgalleryLeading Ladies networking eventLeading Ladies networking event ShareByDanielle Hicks14:16, 6 JUN 2018Nikki Bentley, Charles Pette, Dave Rose, Leigh Constantine and Judith Greenburgh. (Image: Publicity Picture)1 of 6Vicky Beach, Gemma Jones, Seonaid Brown, Elizabeth Gibson, Vicki Burnett and Romy Silvers. (Image: Publicity Picture)2 of 6Caroline Chell and Natalie Pejovic. (Image: Publicity Picture)3 of 6Hannah Speed and Stacey Walford4 of 6Eleanor Fradley, Tara Ellsmore and Emmy Iacono. (Image: Publicity Picture)5 of 6Ali Blake, Mina Chauhan, Harj Dhanda and Adelaide Heagney. (Image: Publicity Picture)6 of 6