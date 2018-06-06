Load mobile navigation
Businessgallery

Leading Ladies networking event

Leading Ladies networking event

  • Share
  1. Nikki Bentley, Charles Pette, Dave Rose, Leigh Constantine and Judith Greenburgh.
    Nikki Bentley, Charles Pette, Dave Rose, Leigh Constantine and Judith Greenburgh.1 of 6
  2. Vicky Beach, Gemma Jones, Seonaid Brown, Elizabeth Gibson, Vicki Burnett and Romy Silvers.
    Vicky Beach, Gemma Jones, Seonaid Brown, Elizabeth Gibson, Vicki Burnett and Romy Silvers.2 of 6
  3. Caroline Chell and Natalie Pejovic.
    Caroline Chell and Natalie Pejovic.3 of 6
  4. Hannah Speed and Stacey Walford
    Hannah Speed and Stacey Walford4 of 6
  5. Eleanor Fradley, Tara Ellsmore and Emmy Iacono.
    Eleanor Fradley, Tara Ellsmore and Emmy Iacono.5 of 6
  6. Ali Blake, Mina Chauhan, Harj Dhanda and Adelaide Heagney.
    Ali Blake, Mina Chauhan, Harj Dhanda and Adelaide Heagney.6 of 6
Top Stories
Regional AffairsRevealed: New bypass plan to end M6 and M5 traffic misery in Birmingham
M5 Western bypass in ten point plan for motorway hub around Birmingham
Regional AffairsWest Midlands Mayor will take charge of fire and police services by 2020
The West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner post will be axed, with the region's mayor taking over
Regional AffairsTransport Secretary Chris Grayling admits Heathrow third runway could be bad for Birmingham Airport
Birmingham will face 'greater competitive pressure' as a result of the decision to expand Heathrow, says Chris Grayling
Regional AffairsBirmingham to be part of UK's largest driverless cars test site
The region is in a 'global race' against other countries to be a world leader in driverless car technologies
Business NewsAirline suspends New York and Toronto service from Birmingham Airport
Primera Air suffers from delays in delivering new aircraft but vows to recommence the transatlantic services next year
Regional AffairsThis is how Perry Barr will look in just four years' timePlanning application for 1,000 homes at Perry Barr due to be submitted
Regional AffairsHow almost one in two drivers were caught in secret speed checks
In total, 27 drivers were caught speeding, with the highest being recorded at 56mph in a 30mph zone