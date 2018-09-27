Load mobile navigation
Launch of Maribel

Launch of Maribel

  1. The team outside Maribel in Brindleyplace
  2. Gary Cardin (CBRE), Judith Armstrong (Millennium Point), Andrew Riley (Riley Raven)
  3. Gilles Larroque (Maribel) with Laura Cox and Alex Nicholson-Evans (Birmingham Museums)
  4. Phil Innes (Loki Wines), Nicola Fleet-Milne (FleetMilne Property), Matt Shaw (Forresters)
  5. Stuart Pemble (Mills & Reeve), Barbara Pemble, Alex Tross (Lambert Smith Hampton)
  6. Andy Taylor, Jilly Cosgrove and Scott Heeks
  7. Andrew Donaldson (Dains), Nicki Gibberson (Calthorpe Estates), Lucy Barr (VWV Law), Nick Green (Squire Patton Boggs)
  8. Matt Shaw (Forresters), Richard Turner, Nick Green (Squire Patton Boggs)
