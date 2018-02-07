Load mobile navigation
Businessgallery

KPMG debate to mark launch of MidlandsAbility

KPMG debate to mark launch of MidlandsAbility

  • Share
  1. Karl Edge, KPMG; Sarah Newton MP.
    Karl Edge, KPMG; Sarah Newton MP.1 of 4
  2. Jane Bryan, Lloyds; Lucielle Cartwright, Gowlings; Lorna Gavin, Gowlings WLG.
    Jane Bryan, Lloyds; Lucielle Cartwright, Gowlings; Lorna Gavin, Gowlings WLG.2 of 4
  3. Tracey Skidmore, Priyaneet Kainth, Francesca Jaffa, Deutsche Bank; Kirsty Brooks, Voyage Care; Lucy Robinson, EMC; Dawn O'Sullivan, Warwickshire AC.
    Tracey Skidmore, Priyaneet Kainth, Francesca Jaffa, Deutsche Bank; Kirsty Brooks, Voyage Care; Lucy Robinson, EMC; Dawn O'Sullivan, Warwickshire AC.3 of 4
  4. Richard Day, KPMG; Linzi Meadows, Manchester Neurotherapy Centre.
    Richard Day, KPMG; Linzi Meadows, Manchester Neurotherapy Centre.4 of 4
Colmore Business DistrictDouble deal at The Colmore Building
Rathbones and Willis Towers Watson sign up for new office space at office complex in Colmore Circus
Colmore RowBirmingham Law Society unveils 2018 awards shortlist
Find out who has been nominated in this year's annual awards which celebrated individuals and law firms both big and small
HousingNew apartment complex planned for derelict Edgbaston site
Developers planning to build 301 units on site whose manufacturing history dates back to the 1850s
High Speed 2Design teams chosen for Birmingham's HS2 stations
Architects who worked on Eden Project and Millennium Bridge among those who will design new stations in Curzon Street and Solihull
EconomyBuilding company relocates head office from London to Birmingham
Vivalda Group now running manufacturing and support base from factory site in Nechells
Business NewsNucleus Commercial Finance event
Nucleus Commercial Finance event
Business NewsKPMG debate to mark launch of MidlandsAbility
KPMG debate to mark launch of MidlandsAbility
Business NewsLunar Society annual dinner
Lunar Society annual dinner
CarillionCarillion chiefs admit failures at Parliamentary hearing
Raft of former execs from collapsed group appear before MPs as inquiry in group's collapse continues
Colmore Business DistrictDouble deal at The Colmore Building
Rathbones and Willis Towers Watson sign up for new office space at office complex in Colmore Circus
High Speed 2Comment: Full speed ahead to give 'HS2 Generation' the best prospects
City council leader Ian Ward examines the future for Birmingham fuelled by the arrival of high-speed rail line HS2
Colmore Business DistrictDouble deal at The Colmore Building
Rathbones and Willis Towers Watson sign up for new office space at office complex in Colmore Circus
Colmore RowBirmingham Law Society unveils 2018 awards shortlist
Find out who has been nominated in this year's annual awards which celebrated individuals and law firms both big and small
HousingNew apartment complex planned for derelict Edgbaston site
Developers planning to build 301 units on site whose manufacturing history dates back to the 1850s
High Speed 2Design teams chosen for Birmingham's HS2 stations
Architects who worked on Eden Project and Millennium Bridge among those who will design new stations in Curzon Street and Solihull
Business NewsNucleus Commercial Finance event
Nucleus Commercial Finance event
Business NewsKPMG debate to mark launch of MidlandsAbility
KPMG debate to mark launch of MidlandsAbility
Business NewsLunar Society annual dinner
Lunar Society annual dinner
CarillionCarillion chiefs admit failures at Parliamentary hearing
Raft of former execs from collapsed group appear before MPs as inquiry in group's collapse continues
Colmore Business DistrictDouble deal at The Colmore Building
Rathbones and Willis Towers Watson sign up for new office space at office complex in Colmore Circus
Top Stories
Regional AffairsMP says confidence in West Midlands Police is 'at an all-time low' as funding is frozen
Years of funding cuts mean West Midlands residents just don't trust the police to protect them any more, the Government is tol
Regional AffairsTheresa May vows to 'act in the UK national interest' over GKN takeover bid
Prime Minister says the Government is 'looking closely' at the hostile takeover bid from Melrose, as she's asked to intervene
Regional AffairsNew political movement wants your help to 'shake up' Birmingham City Council
People Power Brum unveils plan for local elections in May 2018 using
Regional AffairsHow Aldi plans to leapfrog council and build new Great Barr store
Twelve months ago, Aldi’s application on Old Horns Crescent was rubbished by Birmingham City Council
Regional AffairsMP tells Transport Ministers why Telford needs better train services to Birmingham
Telford is only 27 miles west of Birmingham but the journey by train takes 47 minutes and passengers are packed like sardines
Regional AffairsCouncil backtracks on £70 council tax increase after residents say they've had enough of rises
Birmingham City Council leader Ian Ward says the authority has listened to residents who've had enough of massive tax increases
CarillionCarillion chiefs admit failures at Parliamentary hearing
Raft of former execs from collapsed group appear before MPs as inquiry in group's collapse continues
Regional AffairsFormer home of Alstom and van manufacturer LDV will become new rail maintenance depot for HS2
Once home to Metro Cammell and LDV vans, the site at Washwood Heath is set to become HS2's depot
Commercial PropertyNew University of Birmingham hotel and conference centre to open this year
Two historic buildings getting refurbished as part of the new hotel and conference centre
Regional AffairsSeven months after Grenfell, Birmingham's leaders plead with Theresa May to fund tower block sprinklers
Birmingham's Labour, Conservative and Liberal Democrat leaders have sent a joint letter to Theresa May as the city waits for a funding decision seven months after the Grenfell disaster
Regional AffairsShould you pay to take your car to Birmingham's major parks - join the debate
City Council to debate plans to put parking meters in six major city parks including Lickey Hills
NostalgiaFires, force-feeding and fury - Birmingham's role in the Suffragette movement 100 years on
The fight to secure votes for women was won 100 years ago on Tuesday
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay