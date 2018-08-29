Load mobile navigation
Businessgallery

IPF panel discussion

IPF panel discussion

  • Share
  1. Philip Nell, Tim Legge, Damian Lloyd, Peter Lowe, Andrew Berger-North, Justin Upton, Tom Goodwin, Pam Craddock.
    Philip Nell, Tim Legge, Damian Lloyd, Peter Lowe, Andrew Berger-North, Justin Upton, Tom Goodwin, Pam Craddock.1 of 5
  2. Stephen Benson, Paul Blyth, Tim Cave, James Bladon.
    Stephen Benson, Paul Blyth, Tim Cave, James Bladon.2 of 5
  3. Brian Hession, Thomas Howard, Dan Whiting.
    Brian Hession, Thomas Howard, Dan Whiting.3 of 5
  4. David Freeman, Richard Norgrove, Joel Kordan, David Smith.
    David Freeman, Richard Norgrove, Joel Kordan, David Smith.4 of 5
  5. Steve Thomas, Mark Shelley, Tim Legge.
    Steve Thomas, Mark Shelley, Tim Legge.5 of 5
Severn TrentSevern Trent expands green arm with £120m buyoutWest Midlands utility has acquired Agrivert which specialises in generating energy from food waste
Post PeoplePeter Taylor Associates Ltd host reception at new Birmingham officePeter Taylor Associates Ltd held a reception as a celebration of the launch of its new Birmingham office on Calthorpe Road.
SavillsHydraForce starts work on base at Advanced Manufacturing HubFactory is expected to employ 500 staff when it opens next summer following deal with HCA to buy Aston site
TechnologyUK Tech list: 35 of the companies showing the best innovation and technologyWe take a look at those business striving to break new ground through innovation and invention
HousingNew £50m apartment complex tops outMilestone reached at development site on the former home of Silver Blades ice rink
Severn TrentSevern Trent expands green arm with £120m buyoutWest Midlands utility has acquired Agrivert which specialises in generating energy from food waste
Birmingham Post Business AwardsJaguar Land Rover to present most prestigious award at Birmingham Post Business AwardsLeading manufacturing company JLR backs the top honour at BPBA 2018
Business NewsIPF panel discussionIPF panel discussion
Business NewsTopping out ceremony at Three Snowhill Topping out ceremony at Three Snowhill
Colmore RowNew business group launches for Birmingham's property sectorNetworking body YEP Global to open new branch in the city focussing on networking and professional development
TravelThe blue lagoon of TurkeyThe jewel in Turkey’s coastal crown attracts visitors by land, sea...
Local NewsLordship titles for sale at under £20 - and the peers don't like itHaving a title is big business, with vendors promised red carpet treatment for an outlay of a few pounds.
Local NewsNearly 50 Birmingham schools rated 'outstanding' by OfstedAlmost 50 schools in Birmingham have been labelled as “outstanding” in the annual report of the Government’s Chief Inspector of schools.
Severn TrentSevern Trent expands green arm with £120m buyoutWest Midlands utility has acquired Agrivert which specialises in generating energy from food waste
LifestyleLion Hotel in Shrewsbury keeping the tradition of coaching inns aliveThey were the motorway service stations of their day but now there are precious few coaching inns left for us to enjoy, as Chris Upton discovers.
Severn TrentSevern Trent expands green arm with £120m buyoutWest Midlands utility has acquired Agrivert which specialises in generating energy from food waste
Birmingham Post Business AwardsJaguar Land Rover to present most prestigious award at Birmingham Post Business AwardsLeading manufacturing company JLR backs the top honour at BPBA 2018
Business NewsIPF panel discussionIPF panel discussion
Business NewsTopping out ceremony at Three Snowhill Topping out ceremony at Three Snowhill
Colmore RowNew business group launches for Birmingham's property sectorNetworking body YEP Global to open new branch in the city focussing on networking and professional development
Top Stories
HomeBirmingham could lose an MP under plans to be confirmed next week
A review of constituencies has finished and the findings will be presented to the Government
HomeSmall businesses urged to tackle mental health across West Midlands
New trial promoting good mental health and wellbeing in the workplace
HomeWhy skills and training are the key to good jobs in the West Midlands
Pensions Minister Guy Opperman writes for BirminghamLive about his recent visit to Birmingham
HomeOn patrol with Solihull Street Watch team
Local Democracy Reporter David Irwin went out on patrol in Elmdon to find out more about the Street Watch scheme
Severn TrentSevern Trent expands green arm with £120m buyout
West Midlands utility has acquired Agrivert which specialises in generating energy from food waste
Home'I’m still stepping over people' on Birmingham streets, says police chief
Police chief criticises failed promises over rough sleepers in city
HomeWeedkiller alleged to cause cancer still being used in Solihull
 "It is the council's preferred weed control agent for our weed control programme"