IPF Midlands seminar

BusinessgalleryIPF Midlands seminarIPF Midlands seminar ShareByDanielle Hicks14:29, 6 JUN 2018Elizabeth Margetson, Emms Gilmore Liberson; Victoria Camfield, Squire Patton Boggs; Rosie Gibbons, Barclays Bank. (Image: Publicity Picture)1 of 6Michael Eagleton, Eagleton & Co; Aaron Chandler, Mark Dakeyne, Emms Gilmore Liberson. (Image: Publicity Picture)2 of 6James Bladon, Cushman & Wakefield; Barry Riley, GVA; Anthony Collingwood, Collingwood Rigby. (Image: Publicity Picture)3 of 6Peter Fletcher, Solace Property Consultancy; Clare Regan, Lisa Morrison, Whatley Weston and Fox; Simon Russell, Solace Property Consultancy. (Image: Publicity Picture)4 of 6David Allen, Holt Commercial Ltd; Paul Bhandal, Simon Robinson, Trowers & Hamlins LLP. (Image: Publicity Picture)5 of 6David Smith, Strata Real Estate; Richard Round, Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets; Alastair Robinson, Lloyds. (Image: Publicity Picture)6 of 6