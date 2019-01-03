Load mobile navigation
Businessgallery

IPF annual dinner

IPF annual dinner

  • Share
  1. Meera Syal, Damian Lloyd, Chairman.
    Meera Syal, Damian Lloyd, Chairman.1 of 8
  2. Gareth Williams, Gareth Thornton, Mark Watkins.
    Gareth Williams, Gareth Thornton, Mark Watkins.2 of 8
  3. Matthew Hannah, Mike Eaglesfield, David Smith, Graeme Rutter.
    Matthew Hannah, Mike Eaglesfield, David Smith, Graeme Rutter.3 of 8
  4. Jonathan Wallis, Damian Lloyd, Chairman.
    Jonathan Wallis, Damian Lloyd, Chairman.4 of 8
  5. Paul Bagshaw, Scott Osborne.
    Paul Bagshaw, Scott Osborne.5 of 8
  6. Martin McQueen, Barry Riley, Sue Forster.
    Martin McQueen, Barry Riley, Sue Forster.6 of 8
  7. James Cubitt, Edyta Mikulko, Guy Gusterson.
    James Cubitt, Edyta Mikulko, Guy Gusterson.7 of 8
  8. Allen Mckenzie, James Tudge, Richard Round.
    Allen Mckenzie, James Tudge, Richard Round.8 of 8
Business NewsNew student flats planned for Birmingham city centreDevelopers eye derelict land near Aston and Birmingham City universities for another student project
Business NewsIPF annual dinnerIPF annual dinner
Commercial PropertyMassive Birmingham city centre regeneration takes step closerMartineau Galleries project given boost after government decides against listing The Square - handing green light to developers to regenerate the site
Business NewsThe stores targeted by controversial shopping centre Lion Farm's developersThe stores will be high street retailers with the likes of Zara and Pizza Express
FinanceBuyout deal for Siamo GroupSolihull-based recruitment firm has undergone another management buyout with backing from Clydesdale Bank
FinanceBuyout deal for Siamo GroupSolihull-based recruitment firm has undergone another management buyout with backing from Clydesdale Bank
Business NewsIPF annual dinnerIPF annual dinner
Jewellery QuarterProperty agency boosts graduate intakeJohnson Fellows expands Jewellery Quarter retail and leasing teams
Business NewsBuyout deal for environmental waste groupEnvironmental Resource Group has been bought out by Staffordshire outfit Red Industries in an undisclosed deal
Repertory Theatre BirminghamComment: Mapping a path through Birmingham's architectural historyMary Keating from Brutiful Birmingham suggests a new map charting some of the city's architectural forefathers might make a great gift
Business NewsNew student flats planned for Birmingham city centreDevelopers eye derelict land near Aston and Birmingham City universities for another student project
Health NewsBirmingham hospitals cancelling 12 operations a day in 'austerity' scandalLast-minute cancellations take place on the day the operation is scheduled, including after the patient has arrived at hospital
HomeUpdate expected on huge shopping precinct scheme in SolihullResidents have been frustrated by delays to the Kingshurst Parade redevelopment
HomeThe two Birmingham driving test centres named among worst places in UK to take testOfficial data shows a total of 299 people took their practical test for the first time at the Pavilion centre in 2017/18
Regional AffairsProtest in Birmingham over rising rail faresThe TUC said the 3.1% rise in season tickets was higher than the expected growth in wages this year of 2.5%
FinanceBuyout deal for Siamo GroupSolihull-based recruitment firm has undergone another management buyout with backing from Clydesdale Bank
Business NewsIPF annual dinnerIPF annual dinner
Jewellery QuarterProperty agency boosts graduate intakeJohnson Fellows expands Jewellery Quarter retail and leasing teams
Business NewsBuyout deal for environmental waste groupEnvironmental Resource Group has been bought out by Staffordshire outfit Red Industries in an undisclosed deal
Repertory Theatre BirminghamComment: Mapping a path through Birmingham's architectural historyMary Keating from Brutiful Birmingham suggests a new map charting some of the city's architectural forefathers might make a great gift
Top Stories
HomeUpdate expected on huge shopping precinct scheme in Solihull
Residents have been frustrated by delays to the Kingshurst Parade redevelopment
HomeWalsall councillors should pay themselves more, say experts
Independent experts believe senior councillors in the town are undervaluing themselves
HomeThe two Birmingham driving test centres named among worst places in UK to take testOfficial data shows a total of 299 people took their practical test for the first time at the Pavilion centre in 2017/18
HomeHard-up Walsall people suffering due to Universal Credit - claim
It is claimed that recipients are facing increased debt and rent arrears
FinanceBuyout deal for Siamo Group
Solihull-based recruitment firm has undergone another management buyout with backing from Clydesdale Bank
Regional AffairsCar-sharing club hopes to boost use of electric vehicles in Solihull
Cars will be available to hire for periods of between one hour, up to several days at a time
HomeBehind the scenes of winter gritting - and the grit mountain
The stockpile is the heart of this operation