Load mobile navigation
Businessgallery

Hortons' bingo night

Hortons' bingo night

  • Share
  1. Ann Richards, Emily Moss, Des Hannigan, Jeremy and Liz Smith, LGD Solutions.
    Ann Richards, Emily Moss, Des Hannigan, Jeremy and Liz Smith, LGD Solutions.1 of 8
  2. Kenny Allan, Lesley Glen, Mark Lenton, Ben Voss Wood, KWB Office.
    Kenny Allan, Lesley Glen, Mark Lenton, Ben Voss Wood, KWB Office.2 of 8
  3. Lorna Kenyon, Alex Law, Melanie Williams, Deborah Payne, Sarah Koenig, DWF.
    Lorna Kenyon, Alex Law, Melanie Williams, Deborah Payne, Sarah Koenig, DWF.3 of 8
  4. Ian Haggarty, James Rowley, Faye Dale, Pavan Patel, Gurbaksh Dhanda, Handelsbanken.
    Ian Haggarty, James Rowley, Faye Dale, Pavan Patel, Gurbaksh Dhanda, Handelsbanken.4 of 8
  5. Rebecca Homer, Joanne Spear, Richard Round, Hamza Afandi, Lloyds Bank.
    Rebecca Homer, Joanne Spear, Richard Round, Hamza Afandi, Lloyds Bank.5 of 8
  6. Rob Pinks, Abi Taylor, Andy Hulbert, Alex Evans, Harris Lamb.
    Rob Pinks, Abi Taylor, Andy Hulbert, Alex Evans, Harris Lamb.6 of 8
  7. Michael Rennison, Ian Bromwich, Axl Crawford, Katie French, Jilly Cosgrove, Barques Design.
    Michael Rennison, Ian Bromwich, Axl Crawford, Katie French, Jilly Cosgrove, Barques Design.7 of 8
  8. Joan O’Leary, Justine Cleary, Eloise Davidson, Helen Rawnsley, Birmingham Children’s Hospital.
    Joan O’Leary, Justine Cleary, Eloise Davidson, Helen Rawnsley, Birmingham Children’s Hospital.8 of 8
BrindleyplaceOffice block undergoes £4m revampNew look for Brindleyplace building after renovation project and name change
Commercial PropertyRevamped Jewellery Quarter flats plan set for green lightRegeneration of industrial site next to district's railway station is expected to be rubber stamped by council chiefs next week
Commercial PropertyBirmingham Paradise development costs spiral by £100mThe 1.8m square foot development is set to deliver offices, bars, cafes, restaurants and a four-star 250-bedroom hotel
Business NewsHortons' bingo nightHortons' bingo night
Business OpinionComment: Double whammy hits JLRProfessor David Bailey says three-day week at Castle Bromwich plant is no surprise given Brexit and diesel uncertainty
Birmingham Post Business AwardsInspirational Birmingham announced as partners of Birmingham Post Business AwardsBi-annual luxury lifestyle magazine proud to support Birmingham Post Business Awards on November 1 at the ICC
Business NewsHortons' bingo nightHortons' bingo night
BrindleyplaceOffice block undergoes £4m revampNew look for Brindleyplace building after renovation project and name change
Law SocietyLaw society marks 200th anniversary in Birmingham Post supplementSociety was created in January 1818 by 19 solicitors who met in the centre of Birmingham
SolihullSolihull Chamber unveils 2018 awards shortlistCompanies will do battle over sever separate categories as entries increase by 33 per cent
Regional AffairsMaternity unit will close after only 17 babies in 12 monthsHalcyon Birth Centre after it failed to meet an annual target of 400 births
What's On NewsNew vintage steam train services to run from TyseleyVintage Trains which operates Shakespeare Express is expanding across UK
Regional AffairsRevealed: This is the hardest school to get into in BirminghamJust 19% of those who put King Edward VI Handsworth Grammar School for Boys as their first choice secondary secured a place
Regional AffairsRoyalty cinema fire was 'tragedy waiting to happen' say locals after previous blazeMajor blaze at the Grade II listed Royalty cinema in Harborne followed another fire just ten months ago
BrindleyplaceOffice block undergoes £4m revampNew look for Brindleyplace building after renovation project and name change
Birmingham Post Business AwardsInspirational Birmingham announced as partners of Birmingham Post Business AwardsBi-annual luxury lifestyle magazine proud to support Birmingham Post Business Awards on November 1 at the ICC
Business NewsHortons' bingo nightHortons' bingo night
BrindleyplaceOffice block undergoes £4m revampNew look for Brindleyplace building after renovation project and name change
Law SocietyLaw society marks 200th anniversary in Birmingham Post supplementSociety was created in January 1818 by 19 solicitors who met in the centre of Birmingham
SolihullSolihull Chamber unveils 2018 awards shortlistCompanies will do battle over sever separate categories as entries increase by 33 per cent
Top Stories
Commercial PropertyRevamped Jewellery Quarter flats plan set for green light
Regeneration of industrial site next to district's railway station is expected to be rubber stamped by council chiefs next week
Home£2m boost for Highbury Estate restoration project
The city council is the sole trustee of Highbury Estate in Moseley, including the Grade II* listed Highbury Hall
HomeRisk of taxi 'go-slow’ protest in Birmingham over new crackdown on licence breaches
It could happen in response to a new penalty point system set to punish drivers
HomeTom Watson plans tax on bookies to help gambling addicts
Ads for gambling promotions will be banned during live sports events, under tough new rules planned by Labour
HomeBlack cabs to carry animated digital screens in Birmingham
They could display emergency announcements for the public as well as advertising
HomeDoubt over 'misguided' energy company plan by Birmingham City Council
It was a pre-election pledge to 'tackle the evils of fuel poverty and rip-off tariffs'
HomeShadow Chancellor John McDonnell: We can make the whole country as wealthy as London
John McDonnell says a Labour government would draw up investment plans for each region - and could end the north-south divide