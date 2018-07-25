Load mobile navigation
Businessgallery

Harborne Cricket Club celebrate 150th anniversary

Harborne Cricket Club celebrate 150th anniversary

  • Share
  1. Alan Wild, Bob Evans, Malcolm Willcox, Geoff Miller.
    Alan Wild, Bob Evans, Malcolm Willcox, Geoff Miller.1 of 10
  2. Joseph Such, Barrie Roberts, Brian Wildman.
    Joseph Such, Barrie Roberts, Brian Wildman.2 of 10
  3. Martin Shilvock, Ian Westwood, Tim Clay.
    Martin Shilvock, Ian Westwood, Tim Clay.3 of 10
  4. Ken Lancaster, David Shaw, Neil Houghton, Rt Revd David Urquhart, Bishop of Birmingham.
    Ken Lancaster, David Shaw, Neil Houghton, Rt Revd David Urquhart, Bishop of Birmingham.4 of 10
  5. Nigel Hornsby, Dave Henry, Nigel Howl, John Bersey.
    Nigel Hornsby, Dave Henry, Nigel Howl, John Bersey.5 of 10
  6. Bob Malden, John Desmond.
    Bob Malden, John Desmond.6 of 10
  7. Ed Chapman, Ken Nairn, Jim Jefferies
    Ed Chapman, Ken Nairn, Jim Jefferies7 of 10
  8. Damon Willetts, Tom Gray, Leo Moncrieffe, Simon Gilbert, Phil Williams.
    Damon Willetts, Tom Gray, Leo Moncrieffe, Simon Gilbert, Phil Williams.8 of 10
  9. Gerry Corum, Brian Roberts, Rafe Turner, Howard Clay.
    Gerry Corum, Brian Roberts, Rafe Turner, Howard Clay.9 of 10
  10. Trevor Norris, Bob Ward, Joe Piggott.
    Trevor Norris, Bob Ward, Joe Piggott.10 of 10
Business NewsBirmingham Airport plans £15m terminal expansionTransport hub unveils new plans to build larger departure lounge and revamp baggage facilities
Jewellery QuarterComment: Jewellery Quarter factory conversion shows how it should be doneArchitect Joe Holyoak heaps praise on a small but well-executed renovation and suggests more projects should follow this example
Ernst and YoungPartner promotions at EYFinancial services firm makes series of appointments and promotions in Birmingham
CP BigwoodNo takers for Great Charles Street buildingCity council site fails to sell at auction as authority continues its programme of selling off assets
Rich ListRich List 2018: No.14 - Kevin Cash and familyBirmingham-born Kevin Cash went bankrupt as a teenager. But he survived that setback and was a millionaire in his 20s
Birmingham Post Business AwardsAndrew Whiting is headline sponsor of Birmingham Post Business AwardsWealth management consultancy joins other big names to throw their support behind our annual celebration of business in Greater Birmingham
Business NewsHarborne Cricket Club celebrate 150th anniversaryHarborne Cricket Club celebrate 150th anniversary
Ernst and YoungPartner promotions at EYFinancial services firm makes series of appointments and promotions in Birmingham
Warwickshire CCCWarwickshire CCC signs new healthcare partnershipCricket club has teamed up with  BMI The Priory Hospital
Post PeopleBirmingham Law Society 'parties' at its former HQBirmingham Law Society held a networking event at the city’s newest bar and restaurant, Revolucion de Cuba.
Business NewsBirmingham Airport plans £15m terminal expansionTransport hub unveils new plans to build larger departure lounge and revamp baggage facilities
LifestyleBrendan Lynch won't hang up his apron after The Great British Bake OffAfter 10 weeks of pastries, pies and the odd soggy bottom, Birmingham's Bake Off finalist Brendan Lynch is putting his feet up.
HomeDemolition of Lichfield's former Regal Cinema 'eyesore' begins tomorrowThe demolition of Lichfield's former Kwik Save store will take up to 6 weeks
Local NewsLordship titles for sale at under £20 - and the peers don't like itHaving a title is big business, with vendors promised red carpet treatment for an outlay of a few pounds.
Regional AffairsBournville residents could boycott mobile phone companies Vodafone and O2MP says residents are furious at the installation of a 17.5 metre phone mast
Birmingham Post Business AwardsAndrew Whiting is headline sponsor of Birmingham Post Business AwardsWealth management consultancy joins other big names to throw their support behind our annual celebration of business in Greater Birmingham
Business NewsHarborne Cricket Club celebrate 150th anniversaryHarborne Cricket Club celebrate 150th anniversary
Ernst and YoungPartner promotions at EYFinancial services firm makes series of appointments and promotions in Birmingham
Warwickshire CCCWarwickshire CCC signs new healthcare partnershipCricket club has teamed up with  BMI The Priory Hospital
Post PeopleBirmingham Law Society 'parties' at its former HQBirmingham Law Society held a networking event at the city’s newest bar and restaurant, Revolucion de Cuba.
Top Stories
Regional AffairsCity social carers announce 14-day strike action over part-time jobs plan
Unison union says plans for the enablement service are 'completely unacceptable'.
Business NewsBirmingham Airport plans £15m terminal expansion
Transport hub unveils new plans to build larger departure lounge and revamp baggage facilities
Regional AffairsCity rail commuters plead for simpler fare systemRail industry chiefs in Birmingham to consult over changes to tickets and fares
HomeParking charge plan leads to councillor quitting Tory group in Solihull
He confirmed that he had resigned from the Conservative group as "a matter of principle"
HomeFraud team uncovers hundreds of scams in Sandwell
Fraud officers at Sandwell Council investigate hundreds of cases
HomeFinances robust over children's service, say Wolverhampton council chiefs
Financial management is strong enough to overcome a predicted £2.7 million overspend
HomeDemolition of Lichfield's former Regal Cinema 'eyesore' begins tomorrow
The demolition of Lichfield's former Kwik Save store will take up to 6 weeks
HomeA new type of driverless car technology to be trialled in the West Midlands
It will see local road information beamed directly to vehicles
Regional AffairsBournville residents could boycott mobile phone companies Vodafone and O2
MP says residents are furious at the installation of a 17.5 metre phone mast
Regional AffairsChild services could push Wolverhampton Council over financial brink, warning
Spending on ‘looked after children’ could see the authority in the red by millions of pounds
Regional AffairsVote Leave Chair Gisela Stuart says: 'We always complied with the rules as we saw them'
Former Birmingham MP who led the Vote Leave campaign insists it obeyed the rules - and warns a second referendum would be even more divisive
Regional AffairsTheresa May takes personal charge of Brexit talks - sidelines Brexit Secretary and Department for Exiting the European Union
The Prime Minister will take personal responsibility for negotiating Brexit, with support from staff at the Cabinet Office