Load mobile navigation
Businessgallery

Grant Thornton celebrates new appointments

Grant Thornton celebrates new appointments

  • Share
  1. Grant Thornton’s Alex Hyde, David Hillan and Nick Gillott
    Grant Thornton’s Alex Hyde, David Hillan and Nick Gillott1 of 10
  2. Emma Harvey, Barclays; Rebecca Hoyle, Matthew Wong, both Grant Thornton.
    Emma Harvey, Barclays; Rebecca Hoyle, Matthew Wong, both Grant Thornton.2 of 10
  3. Paul Batchelor, Shoosmiths; Graham Howard, Grant Thornton; Ben Turner, Shoosmiths.
    Paul Batchelor, Shoosmiths; Graham Howard, Grant Thornton; Ben Turner, Shoosmiths.3 of 10
  4. Fiona Farrell, Zahra Pabani, both Shakespeare Martineau; Sue Knight, Grant Thornton.
    Fiona Farrell, Zahra Pabani, both Shakespeare Martineau; Sue Knight, Grant Thornton.4 of 10
  5. Harshad Bharakhada, Manvir Dhillon, both Grant Thornton; Sunil Prabhaker, Clydesdale & Yorkshire Bank.
    Harshad Bharakhada, Manvir Dhillon, both Grant Thornton; Sunil Prabhaker, Clydesdale & Yorkshire Bank.5 of 10
  6. Rob Schofield, Lloyds Development Capital; Nick Gillott, Grant Thornton; Lawrence Dean, Lloyds Development Capital.
    Rob Schofield, Lloyds Development Capital; Nick Gillott, Grant Thornton; Lawrence Dean, Lloyds Development Capital.6 of 10
  7. Ian Coulson, HSBC Commercial Banking; Charlie Woolridge, Barclays Bank; Harry Gabriel, Grant Thornton; Nick Little, Shoosmiths.
    Ian Coulson, HSBC Commercial Banking; Charlie Woolridge, Barclays Bank; Harry Gabriel, Grant Thornton; Nick Little, Shoosmiths.7 of 10
  8. Terry Michael, Investec Bank; Nicola Tipping, Grant Thornton; Ross Coombes, Investec Wealth & Management.
    Terry Michael, Investec Bank; Nicola Tipping, Grant Thornton; Ross Coombes, Investec Wealth & Management.8 of 10
  9. David Munton, Grant Thornton; Ian Mansell; Clydesdale & Yorkshire Banking Group; Andrew Skinner, NorthEdge Capital; Alistair Pendleton, Lloyds Development Capital.
    David Munton, Grant Thornton; Ian Mansell; Clydesdale & Yorkshire Banking Group; Andrew Skinner, NorthEdge Capital; Alistair Pendleton, Lloyds Development Capital.9 of 10
  10. Michael Burgess, Barclays Bank; Dan Hartland, Grant Thornton; Paul Batchelor, Shoosmiths.
    Michael Burgess, Barclays Bank; Dan Hartland, Grant Thornton; Paul Batchelor, Shoosmiths.10 of 10
Hidden SpacesBirmingham's Hidden Spaces: Town Hall was built for the peopleThe country's first truly civic building offered an alternative to cathedrals for live music
ManufacturingRevealed: Jaguar Land Rover workers told who will go first as axe falls on 4,500 jobsCastle Bromwich workers warned about compulsory redundancies if not enough volunteers come forward
Business News£600m Snow Hill Masterplan to transform Birmingham business districtAmbitious proposals for acres of office space, new homes and major transport shake-up to create “Birmingham’s Canary Wharf”
DeloitteCorporate team expands at DeloitteNew faces join financial services firm in Birmingham
Business NewsThe lowest-paid 10% of Birmingham workers earn just a fraction of top 10% The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics have shown that the lowest tenth of earners in our city are paid just £7,335 a year
Business NewsGrant Thornton celebrates new appointmentsGrant Thornton celebrates new appointments
BYPYBYPY 2019 committee unveiledThe group will organise the 19th annual celebration of the city's professional services sector
DeloitteCorporate team expands at DeloitteNew faces join financial services firm in Birmingham
Colmore Business DistrictNew city centre base for HydrockEngineering consultancy relocates its Midlands team from Solihull to Birmingham
Post PeopleMeera Syal regales IPF's annual dinner with showbiz talesMeera Syal was the special guest speaker at the Investment Property Forum (IPF) Midlands annual dinner at the ICC.
Hidden SpacesBirmingham's Hidden Spaces: Town Hall was built for the peopleThe country's first truly civic building offered an alternative to cathedrals for live music
Regional AffairsMayor Andy Street and Cabinet Minister Greg Clark form Jaguar Land Rover 'partnership' to protect jobsThe Government's Business Secretary and the West Midlands Mayor will work together after Jaguar Land Rover announces 4,500 job cuts
Regional AffairsBirmingham's only Tory MP says Theresa May's Brexit deal is 'humiliating'Former Cabinet Minister Andrew Mitchell condemns Theresa May's proposed Brexit deal as MPs prepare for 'meaningful vote'
ManufacturingRevealed: Jaguar Land Rover workers told who will go first as axe falls on 4,500 jobsCastle Bromwich workers warned about compulsory redundancies if not enough volunteers come forward
Business News£600m Snow Hill Masterplan to transform Birmingham business districtAmbitious proposals for acres of office space, new homes and major transport shake-up to create “Birmingham’s Canary Wharf”
Business NewsGrant Thornton celebrates new appointmentsGrant Thornton celebrates new appointments
BYPYBYPY 2019 committee unveiledThe group will organise the 19th annual celebration of the city's professional services sector
DeloitteCorporate team expands at DeloitteNew faces join financial services firm in Birmingham
Colmore Business DistrictNew city centre base for HydrockEngineering consultancy relocates its Midlands team from Solihull to Birmingham
Post PeopleMeera Syal regales IPF's annual dinner with showbiz talesMeera Syal was the special guest speaker at the Investment Property Forum (IPF) Midlands annual dinner at the ICC.
Top Stories
Health NewsBirmingham patients are waiting more than four hours at A&EsAt University Hospitals Birmingham, just 73.5% of patients waited less than four hours from arrival to admission, transfer or discharge
Business NewsThe lowest-paid 10% of Birmingham workers earn just a fraction of top 10% The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics have shown that the lowest tenth of earners in our city are paid just £7,335 a year
Regional AffairsMayor Andy Street and Cabinet Minister Greg Clark form Jaguar Land Rover 'partnership' to protect jobs
The Government's Business Secretary and the West Midlands Mayor will work together after Jaguar Land Rover announces 4,500 job cuts
Regional AffairsHundreds of millions needed for further investment in region
An extra £200 million is needed for the West Midlands Combined Authority to make any further investment commitments in 2019/20
ManufacturingRevealed: Jaguar Land Rover workers told who will go first as axe falls on 4,500 jobsCastle Bromwich workers warned about compulsory redundancies if not enough volunteers come forward
Regional AffairsMove to block school transport changes in Birmingham fails
Parents will have to get their children to school
Regional AffairsNew powers to help tackle fly-tipping 'scourge' in Walsall
People could be fined £400 for not disposing their waste legally
What's On NewsBrindleyplace restaurant The Smoke Haus closes down
It's the third American diner style eatery to close in the city
Regional AffairsNearly 1,000 people in West Midlands are breaching their restraining ordersIn 2017, 991 people from the police force area appeared in court charged with breaching a restraining or non-molestation order