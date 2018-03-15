CBRE Midlands Market Outlook breakfast

BusinessgalleryCBRE Midlands Market Outlook breakfastCBRE Midlands Market Outlook breakfast ShareByDanielle Hicks14:46, 15 MAR 2018Andrew Marston, Martin Guest, CBRE; Deborah Cadman, West Midlands Combined Authority. (Image: Publicity Picture)1 of 10David Harris, Solihull MBC; Liz Bailey, CBRE; Richard Probert, Ballymore Group. (Image: Publicity Picture)2 of 10Alexandra Scott, Taylor Wimpey; Jamie Rodgers, Gensler; Will Sherlock, CBRE; Harriet Cox, Taylor Wimpey. (Image: Publicity Picture)3 of 10Richard Round, Lloyds Bank; Richard Sykes, IM Properties; Nick Green, Squire Patton Boggs. (Image: Publicity Picture)4 of 10Alistair Russell, James Simpson Stern, Cala Homes; Rebecca Homer, Stephen Morris, Lloyds Banking. (Image: Publicity Picture)5 of 10Phil Stone, Richard Woodhouse, Hudson Mitchell, all RBS (Image: Publicity Picture)6 of 10Danny Parmar, Shiram Parmar, Overbury; Rupy Dhami, Goodwin Developments. (Image: Publicity Picture)7 of 10Nigel Dolan, Goodman; Alison Grunstein, CBRE; Michelle Adams, Sophie Carlile, Squire Patton Boggs (Image: Publicity Picture)8 of 10Caroline Mitchell Sanders, CBRE; Tom Blakely, DHL; Altine Elias, Elias Topping. (Image: Publicity Picture)9 of 10Faryal Sheikh, Prav Sancee, Adam Baxter, James Orr, all CBRE. (Image: Publicity Picture)10 of 10