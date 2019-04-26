Load mobile navigation
Businessgallery

Birmingham Publicity Association spring lunch

Birmingham Publicity Association spring lunch

  • Share
  1. Selena Higgins, Mark McDonagh, Nat Pejovic.
    Selena Higgins, Mark McDonagh, Nat Pejovic.1 of 6
  2. Simon Taylor, Amber Townsend, Alan Thompson.
    Simon Taylor, Amber Townsend, Alan Thompson.2 of 6
  3. Scott Campbell, PJ Ellis, Ant Bisseker.
    Scott Campbell, PJ Ellis, Ant Bisseker.3 of 6
  4. Allyson Loots, Jake Barrett, Kathrine Hawkley, Michael Chapman, Hayley Evans.
    Allyson Loots, Jake Barrett, Kathrine Hawkley, Michael Chapman, Hayley Evans.4 of 6
  5. Caz Parker, Mark Powell, Danny Dwynne, Scott Barnett, Lizy Burrows.
    Caz Parker, Mark Powell, Danny Dwynne, Scott Barnett, Lizy Burrows.5 of 6
  6. Ollie Sumnall, Rob Pollard, Nat Pejovic, Mel Jones, Heather Williams.
    Ollie Sumnall, Rob Pollard, Nat Pejovic, Mel Jones, Heather Williams.6 of 6
Commercial PropertyTristan Capital Partners takes stake in 103 Colmore RowInvestment firm buys out interest previously owned by German group Patrizia
LadywoodComment: Ladywood regen plans must not repeat past mistakesArchitect Joe Holyoak casts his eye over the next major public plans to regenerate inner city suburb as the council brings a private developer on board
FinanceGoldman Sachs agrees £118m funding for Birmingham apartmentsBank backs development of 42-storey apartment block in Broad Street
Post PeopleNetworking event boosts funds for children's hospiceThousands of pounds blossomed at the annual Birmingham Publicity Association spring lunch, hosted at Zen Metro.
Business NewsBirmingham Publicity Association spring lunchBirmingham Publicity Association spring lunch
Post PeopleNetworking event boosts funds for children's hospiceThousands of pounds blossomed at the annual Birmingham Publicity Association spring lunch, hosted at Zen Metro.
Business NewsBirmingham Publicity Association spring lunchBirmingham Publicity Association spring lunch
MG RoverMG Rover liquidators hand out £5m to unsecured creditorsPwC continues to pursue claims following collapse of car manufacturer in 2005
LadywoodComment: Ladywood regen plans must not repeat past mistakesArchitect Joe Holyoak casts his eye over the next major public plans to regenerate inner city suburb as the council brings a private developer on board
John MadinComment: It's time to appreciate Madin's wider legacyMary Keating from Brutiful Birmingham says John Madin's work broke new ground in thinking beyond just the design of a building
Commercial PropertyTristan Capital Partners takes stake in 103 Colmore RowInvestment firm buys out interest previously owned by German group Patrizia
Regional AffairsFight ramped up against £60m aquatic centre for Commonwealth Games 2020The protest is going to Whitehall
What's On NewsNew canalside eatery Noel's Bar and restaurant is opening near The CubeThe new bar and eatery replaces the old Vivaanta restaurant at 22 Waterfront
LadywoodComment: Ladywood regen plans must not repeat past mistakesArchitect Joe Holyoak casts his eye over the next major public plans to regenerate inner city suburb as the council brings a private developer on board
FinanceGoldman Sachs agrees £118m funding for Birmingham apartmentsBank backs development of 42-storey apartment block in Broad Street
Post PeopleNetworking event boosts funds for children's hospiceThousands of pounds blossomed at the annual Birmingham Publicity Association spring lunch, hosted at Zen Metro.
Business NewsBirmingham Publicity Association spring lunchBirmingham Publicity Association spring lunch
MG RoverMG Rover liquidators hand out £5m to unsecured creditorsPwC continues to pursue claims following collapse of car manufacturer in 2005
LadywoodComment: Ladywood regen plans must not repeat past mistakesArchitect Joe Holyoak casts his eye over the next major public plans to regenerate inner city suburb as the council brings a private developer on board
John MadinComment: It's time to appreciate Madin's wider legacyMary Keating from Brutiful Birmingham says John Madin's work broke new ground in thinking beyond just the design of a building
Top Stories
HomeGovernment urged to intervene over job losses at GKN Aerospace
Anger over loss of 170 Birmingham jobs at GKN Aerospace in Kings Norton, as MP leads Commons debate
Regional AffairsViolent crime soars to astonishing record high in Birmingham and Black CountryWest Midlands police recorded a total of 70,507 cases of violence against the person in 2018 - the highest number since records began in 2007
Commercial PropertyTristan Capital Partners takes stake in 103 Colmore Row
Investment firm buys out interest previously owned by German group Patrizia
Business NewsMillennial unemployment in Birmingham is soaring at a frighteningly quick rateCharities have said the increase is “alarming”
What's On NewsNew canalside eatery Noel's Bar and restaurant is opening near The Cube
The new bar and eatery replaces the old Vivaanta restaurant at 22 Waterfront
Health NewsHow disabled Brummies are scandalously far less likely to be employedSome 117,500 people aged between 16 and 64 in Birmingham were recorded as being disabled in 2017/18
ManufacturingACME Whistles on the hunt for Second World War 'Clickers'
Historic Birmingham manufacturer appeals to veterans and their families to find vital pieces of survival equipment