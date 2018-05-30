Load mobile navigation
Businessgallery

Birmingham Press Club celebrity lunch

Birmingham Press Club celebrity lunch

  • Share
  1. Kay Cadman, James Swinburne, Jaycinth Bailey, Bob Warman, Steven Knight, Dawn Roberts, Steve Gracey, Jack Brabant.
    Kay Cadman, James Swinburne, Jaycinth Bailey, Bob Warman, Steven Knight, Dawn Roberts, Steve Gracey, Jack Brabant.1 of 10
  2. Claire Fry, Chris Mair, Jo Harrington.
    Claire Fry, Chris Mair, Jo Harrington.2 of 10
  3. Steve Gracey, HSBC; Steven Knight.
    Steve Gracey, HSBC; Steven Knight.3 of 10
  4. Anita Sharma-James, Vijay James, Richard Grimes, Jayne Grimes.
    Anita Sharma-James, Vijay James, Richard Grimes, Jayne Grimes.4 of 10
  5. Neil Pounrney, Claudia Warman, Mike Gubbins, Gary Topp.
    Neil Pounrney, Claudia Warman, Mike Gubbins, Gary Topp.5 of 10
  6. Llewela Bailey, Bob Warman, Steven Knight, Fred Bromwich.
    Llewela Bailey, Bob Warman, Steven Knight, Fred Bromwich.6 of 10
  7. Simon Pitt, Jo Jeffries, Steve Price, Dean Williams.
    Simon Pitt, Jo Jeffries, Steve Price, Dean Williams.7 of 10
  8. Graham Young, Birmingham Mail; Steven Knight.
    Graham Young, Birmingham Mail; Steven Knight.8 of 10
  9. Diane Hall, Steven Knight, Dorothy Hobson.
    Diane Hall, Steven Knight, Dorothy Hobson.9 of 10
  10. Natalie Whiten, Lee Souther, Bethany Haller, Conor Rees, Helen Hibbert.
    Natalie Whiten, Lee Souther, Bethany Haller, Conor Rees, Helen Hibbert.10 of 10
Business NewsUK Power Reserve sold for £216mSolihull-based energy group has been acquired by Teesside group Sembcorp Industries
FinanceBuyout deal for Birmingham software firmJNC Construction Software is acquired by North West rival
TechnologyUK Tech list: 35 of the companies showing the best innovation and technologyWe take a look at those business striving to break new ground through innovation and invention
Commercial PropertyThis is why Aston Villa have closed down their city centre store in New StreetVilla intend to focus their efforts on the stadium shop
Rich ListRich List 2018: No.7= - Dr Tony XiaAston Villa owner Tony Xia told the South China Morning Post that the club will return to the Premier League within two years
Birmingham City UniversityBirmingham City University support for Birmingham Post Business Awards continuesBirmingham City University is the latest sponsor to be confirmed for this year’s BPBA - deadline for nominations on Friday July 13
FinanceBuyout deal for Birmingham software firmJNC Construction Software is acquired by North West rival
Black CountryMBO at Black Country industrial firmManagement team takes over the reins at TotalKare
Birmingham City UniversityNew head of arts at Birmingham universityProfessor Alison Honour will lead the university's faculty of arts, design and media
Business NewsBirmingham Press Club celebrity lunchBirmingham Press Club celebrity lunch
HomeNew apartment block plan in Birmingham branded an 'insult'There are 259 flats and just 17 car parking spaces at the new development
Regional Affairs'Extremely challenging' future lies ahead for SolihullThe figures are now available for public inspection
Business NewsUK Power Reserve sold for £216mSolihull-based energy group has been acquired by Teesside group Sembcorp Industries
HomeCarluccio's pushes on with restaurant closures - putting 500 jobs at riskCarluccio's is owned by Dubai-based Landmark Group, which bought the business for £90 million in 2010
Regional AffairsHere's what the US far-right media tell Americans about BirminghamBirmingham has no-go zones for white people and the schools teach 'rigorous Islam', according to popular news site Breitbart
Birmingham City UniversityBirmingham City University support for Birmingham Post Business Awards continuesBirmingham City University is the latest sponsor to be confirmed for this year’s BPBA - deadline for nominations on Friday July 13
FinanceBuyout deal for Birmingham software firmJNC Construction Software is acquired by North West rival
Black CountryMBO at Black Country industrial firmManagement team takes over the reins at TotalKare
Birmingham City UniversityNew head of arts at Birmingham universityProfessor Alison Honour will lead the university's faculty of arts, design and media
Business NewsBirmingham Press Club celebrity lunchBirmingham Press Club celebrity lunch
Top Stories
HomeNew apartment block plan in Birmingham branded an 'insult'
There are 259 flats and just 17 car parking spaces at the new development
HomeCarluccio's pushes on with restaurant closures - putting 500 jobs at risk
Carluccio's is owned by Dubai-based Landmark Group, which bought the business for £90 million in 2010
Regional AffairsBirmingham is on the shortlist to become the new home of Channel 4
Channel 4 announces Birmingham and Coventry have made it to the next stage of contest to choose a site for its National Headquarters
What's On News'Beatle' to play concert with the band that became Fab Four
Three members of The Quarrymen will appear at the Romstock Festival in Worcestershire in June
Business NewsUK Power Reserve sold for £216m
Solihull-based energy group has been acquired by Teesside group Sembcorp Industries
Health NewsComment: My mental health and a journey to hell and back
Former city councillor Ian Cruise discusses his own battle with mental illness
Regional AffairsAssurance over £200m shopping centre plans in Sandwell
Developers say residents will be fully consulted about scheme which could lead to the creation of 2,000 jobs
Regional AffairsHere's what the US far-right media tell Americans about Birmingham
Birmingham has no-go zones for white people and the schools teach 'rigorous Islam', according to popular news site Breitbart