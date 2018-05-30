Birmingham Press Club celebrity lunch

BusinessgalleryBirmingham Press Club celebrity lunchBirmingham Press Club celebrity lunch ShareByDanielle Hicks15:13, 30 MAY 2018Kay Cadman, James Swinburne, Jaycinth Bailey, Bob Warman, Steven Knight, Dawn Roberts, Steve Gracey, Jack Brabant. (Image: Publicity Picture)1 of 10Claire Fry, Chris Mair, Jo Harrington. (Image: Publicity Picture)2 of 10Steve Gracey, HSBC; Steven Knight. (Image: Publicity Picture)3 of 10Anita Sharma-James, Vijay James, Richard Grimes, Jayne Grimes. (Image: Publicity Picture)4 of 10Neil Pounrney, Claudia Warman, Mike Gubbins, Gary Topp. (Image: Publicity Picture)5 of 10Llewela Bailey, Bob Warman, Steven Knight, Fred Bromwich. (Image: Publicity Picture)6 of 10Simon Pitt, Jo Jeffries, Steve Price, Dean Williams. (Image: Publicity Picture)7 of 10Graham Young, Birmingham Mail; Steven Knight. (Image: Publicity Picture)8 of 10Diane Hall, Steven Knight, Dorothy Hobson. (Image: Publicity Picture)9 of 10Natalie Whiten, Lee Souther, Bethany Haller, Conor Rees, Helen Hibbert. (Image: Publicity Picture)10 of 10