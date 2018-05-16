Load mobile navigation
Businessgallery

Birmingham Post Corporate Pairs Challenge

Birmingham Post Corporate Pairs Challenge

  • Share
  1. Birmingham Post Golf Day 2018 sponsored by Sheridan Maine at Blackwell Golf Club.
    Birmingham Post Golf Day 2018 sponsored by Sheridan Maine at Blackwell Golf Club.1 of 40
  2. Andrew Breakwell, Paul Barnett, Jeremy Bench, Martin Segleov
    Andrew Breakwell, Paul Barnett, Jeremy Bench, Martin Segleov2 of 40
  3. Robert Evans, Matthew Evans, Joe Byrne, Shaun O'Leary
    Robert Evans, Matthew Evans, Joe Byrne, Shaun O'Leary3 of 40
  4. Dean Lomas, Paul Clarke, Peter Withe, Chris Alan-Jones
    Dean Lomas, Paul Clarke, Peter Withe, Chris Alan-Jones4 of 40
  5. Barrie Viner, Graham Hill, Matt Evans, Ross Parker
    Barrie Viner, Graham Hill, Matt Evans, Ross Parker5 of 40
  6. Craig Musson, Mark Owen, Alex Black, Mike McGuigan
    Craig Musson, Mark Owen, Alex Black, Mike McGuigan6 of 40
  7. Aspi Mobed, Neil Riding, Nigel Brooks, Lee Lindsay
    Aspi Mobed, Neil Riding, Nigel Brooks, Lee Lindsay7 of 40
  8. Chris Ball, Peter McElvaney, Simon Adams, Nick Weate
    Chris Ball, Peter McElvaney, Simon Adams, Nick Weate8 of 40
  9. Lloyd Moore, Jon Evans, Richard Butler, Troy Tucker
    Lloyd Moore, Jon Evans, Richard Butler, Troy Tucker9 of 40
  10. Richard Lane, David Annetts, Paul Dukes Thomas, Martin Quinney
    Richard Lane, David Annetts, Paul Dukes Thomas, Martin Quinney10 of 40
  11. Neil Currie, Richard Horton, James Parks, Craig Varney
    Neil Currie, Richard Horton, James Parks, Craig Varney11 of 40
  12. Andrew Robinson, Andy George, Russell Jones, James Nursey
    Andrew Robinson, Andy George, Russell Jones, James Nursey12 of 40
  13. Dominic Fortey, James Foley, Kevin Kendall, Chris Tranter
    Dominic Fortey, James Foley, Kevin Kendall, Chris Tranter13 of 40
  14. Richard Walker, Darryl Daniels, John Delaney, Kerr Lindsay
    Richard Walker, Darryl Daniels, John Delaney, Kerr Lindsay14 of 40
  15. Trevor Perry, Joe Ryan, Gareth Lloyd, Darren Smith
    Trevor Perry, Joe Ryan, Gareth Lloyd, Darren Smith15 of 40
  16. Andy Blair, Mark Blair, Martin Reid, Philip Clarke
    Andy Blair, Mark Blair, Martin Reid, Philip Clarke16 of 40
  17. George Chuter, Paul Taylor, Tony Sheehy, Mikey Price
    George Chuter, Paul Taylor, Tony Sheehy, Mikey Price17 of 40
  18. Mark Buckingham, Steve Queen, Richard Healy, Matthew Roberts
    Mark Buckingham, Steve Queen, Richard Healy, Matthew Roberts18 of 40
  19. Jamie Rodden, Mark Thomas, Alex Stevenson, Stuart Norris
    Jamie Rodden, Mark Thomas, Alex Stevenson, Stuart Norris19 of 40
  20. Neil Riding
    Neil Riding20 of 40
  21. Matt Evans
    Matt Evans21 of 40
  22. Nigel Brooks
    Nigel Brooks22 of 40
  23. Mikey Price
    Mikey Price23 of 40
  24. Andy George, James Nursey
    Andy George, James Nursey24 of 40
  25. Martin Quinney
    Martin Quinney25 of 40
  26. Mark Thomas
    Mark Thomas26 of 40
  27. James Foley, Trevor Perry, Richard Healy, Matthew Roberts
    James Foley, Trevor Perry, Richard Healy, Matthew Roberts27 of 40
  28. Chris Alan-Jones, Peter Withe, Paul Clarke, Dean Lomas
    Chris Alan-Jones, Peter Withe, Paul Clarke, Dean Lomas28 of 40
  29. John Delaney, Kerr Lindsay, Darryl Daniels
    John Delaney, Kerr Lindsay, Darryl Daniels29 of 40
  30. Lloyd Moore, Jon Evans, Richard Butler
    Lloyd Moore, Jon Evans, Richard Butler30 of 40
  31. Nick Hodges from Bodie Hodges Foundation
    Nick Hodges from Bodie Hodges Foundation31 of 40
  32. First place: Russell Jones with Craig Musson (Qatar Airways), Andrew Robinson (Birmingham Post, left) and Jamie Rodden (Sheridan Maine, right)
    First place: Russell Jones with Craig Musson (Qatar Airways), Andrew Robinson (Birmingham Post, left) and Jamie Rodden (Sheridan Maine, right)32 of 40
  33. Russell Jones, Darren Smith, Matt Evans, Ross Parker, Gareth Lloyd
    Russell Jones, Darren Smith, Matt Evans, Ross Parker, Gareth Lloyd33 of 40
  34. Jamie Rodden from Sheridan Maine
    Jamie Rodden from Sheridan Maine34 of 40
  35. Third place: Graham Hill and Barrie Viner with Andrew Robinson (Birmingham Post, left) and Jamie Rodden (Sheridan Maine, right)
    Third place: Graham Hill and Barrie Viner with Andrew Robinson (Birmingham Post, left) and Jamie Rodden (Sheridan Maine, right)35 of 40
  36. Last place: Craig Musson and Mark Owen with Andrew Robinson (Birmingham Post, left) and Jamie Rodden (Sheridan Maine, right)
    Last place: Craig Musson and Mark Owen with Andrew Robinson (Birmingham Post, left) and Jamie Rodden (Sheridan Maine, right)36 of 40
  37. Andy George, Claire Roberts, Dominic Fortey
    Andy George, Claire Roberts, Dominic Fortey37 of 40
  38. Longest drive: Ross Parker with Andrew Robinson (Birmingham Post, left) and Jamie Rodden (Sheridan Maine, right)
    Longest drive: Ross Parker with Andrew Robinson (Birmingham Post, left) and Jamie Rodden (Sheridan Maine, right)38 of 40
  39. Nearest to the pin: Peter Withe with Andrew Robinson (Birmingham Post, left) and Jamie Rodden (Sheridan Maine, right)
    Nearest to the pin: Peter Withe with Andrew Robinson (Birmingham Post, left) and Jamie Rodden (Sheridan Maine, right)39 of 40
  40. Mark Thomas, Stuart Norris, Alex Stevenson
    Mark Thomas, Stuart Norris, Alex Stevenson40 of 40
Commercial PropertyNew four-star hotel planned for Birmingham city centreIrish group which bought Hotel La Tour last year has announced it will build a second hotel in the city
Commercial PropertyPlans on show for £85m Edgbaston Stadium revamp and apartment blockExhibition this week will showcase designs for more than 370 apartments and new entrance plaza at famous cricket stadium
Commercial PropertyBeorma Quarter developer says work will start this yearLatest promise from Salhia Investments that work on long-awaited project will finally start by the end of 2018
TechnologyUK Tech list: 35 of the companies showing the best innovation and technologyWe take a look at those business striving to break new ground through innovation and invention
SolihullGymshark launches new Solihull HQSports clothing brand founded in 2012 has moved to brand new head office on Blythe Valley Park
Business NewsBirmingham Post Corporate Pairs ChallengeBirmingham Post Corporate Pairs Challenge
Special FeaturesOverbury business account manager on how to bring wellness into workWellbeing is now a mainstream topic. But how can this be designed into the office? Overbury's Michele Clifton explores...
TechnologyWest Midlands universities and industry join forces to secure Government grants for cutting edge research and developmentNew board set up by Mayor to attract investment in energy, driverless cars and life science research
Post PeopleMidlands legal professionals celebrate at annual awardsThe West Midlands legal sector joined together for a night of celebration at Birmingham Law Society’s annual Legal Awards ceremony.
EngineeringICE West Midlands Awards features in Birmingham Post supplementLearn more about the pioneering and award-winning civil engineering projects taking place across the region
Regional AffairsNew £2m project to regenerate Jewellery QuarterWork starts on giving new life to buildings in historic manufacturing quarter and launching a programme of heritage activities
Commercial PropertyNew four-star hotel planned for Birmingham city centreIrish group which bought Hotel La Tour last year has announced it will build a second hotel in the city
Regional AffairsThe 'recklessness, hubris and greed' that left Birmingham's half-built £350m hospital in limboMPs say a 'rotten corporate culture' led to the collapse of Carillion, which was building the Midland Metropolitan Hospital
Commercial PropertyPlans on show for £85m Edgbaston Stadium revamp and apartment blockExhibition this week will showcase designs for more than 370 apartments and new entrance plaza at famous cricket stadium
Regional AffairsBirmingham City Council reshuffle: Bins boss axed after summer strike shamblesAnd 'Hijabgate' councillor is back at the top table as leader makes changes
Business NewsBirmingham Post Corporate Pairs ChallengeBirmingham Post Corporate Pairs Challenge
Special FeaturesOverbury business account manager on how to bring wellness into workWellbeing is now a mainstream topic. But how can this be designed into the office? Overbury's Michele Clifton explores...
TechnologyWest Midlands universities and industry join forces to secure Government grants for cutting edge research and developmentNew board set up by Mayor to attract investment in energy, driverless cars and life science research
Post PeopleMidlands legal professionals celebrate at annual awardsThe West Midlands legal sector joined together for a night of celebration at Birmingham Law Society’s annual Legal Awards ceremony.
EngineeringICE West Midlands Awards features in Birmingham Post supplementLearn more about the pioneering and award-winning civil engineering projects taking place across the region
Top Stories
Regional AffairsThe 'recklessness, hubris and greed' that left Birmingham's half-built £350m hospital in limbo
MPs say a 'rotten corporate culture' led to the collapse of Carillion, which was building the Midland Metropolitan Hospital
Regional AffairsAmey told to stop moaning and fix Birmingham's pothole-ravaged streets
Road conditions condemned as 'unacceptable' in blast from council
Commercial PropertyNew four-star hotel planned for Birmingham city centre
Irish group which bought Hotel La Tour last year has announced it will build a second hotel in the city
Commercial PropertyPlans on show for £85m Edgbaston Stadium revamp and apartment block
Exhibition this week will showcase designs for more than 370 apartments and new entrance plaza at famous cricket stadium
Regional AffairsNew £2m project to regenerate Jewellery Quarter
Work starts on giving new life to buildings in historic manufacturing quarter and launching a programme of heritage activities
Regional AffairsThe staggering number of people in West Midlands who had their benefits cut by bedroom tax
Some 22,356 claimants across our region are losing some of the housing benefit they would otherwise receive because of the controversial tax
Regional AffairsBirmingham City Council reshuffle: Bins boss axed after summer strike shambles
And 'Hijabgate' councillor is back at the top table as leader makes changes
Commercial PropertyBeorma Quarter developer says work will start this year
Latest promise from Salhia Investments that work on long-awaited project will finally start by the end of 2018
Regional AffairsBirmingham rough sleeper numbers 'far higher than official figures'
Charity YMCA warns official figures show only a fraction of the people sleeping rough in Birmingham
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay