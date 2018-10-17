Load mobile navigation
Birmingham Post Business Awards finalists' champagne reception at Park Regis

Birmingham Post Business Awards finalists' champagne reception at Park Regis

  1. Aisling Bruce and Kirsty White, Birmingham Children's Hospital.
    Aisling Bruce and Kirsty White, Birmingham Children's Hospital.1 of 21
  2. Andy Robinson, Sian Young, Colmore Tang
    Andy Robinson, Sian Young, Colmore Tang2 of 21
  3. Ayesha Smallwood, Wesleyan Bank; Matthew Harvey, Weightmans; Tracy Lake, Weightmans; Hannah Quinton, GuyKat; Guy McEvoy, GuyKat.
    Ayesha Smallwood, Wesleyan Bank; Matthew Harvey, Weightmans; Tracy Lake, Weightmans; Hannah Quinton, GuyKat; Guy McEvoy, GuyKat.3 of 21
  4. Jack Skinner, Sports4Life UK; Brett Linton, Andrew Whiting; Tom Clarke-Forrest, Sports4Life UK.
    Jack Skinner, Sports4Life UK; Brett Linton, Andrew Whiting; Tom Clarke-Forrest, Sports4Life UK.4 of 21
  5. James Bartlett, Escape Time; Richard Avery, Andrew Whiting; Chris Bartlett, Escape Time.
    James Bartlett, Escape Time; Richard Avery, Andrew Whiting; Chris Bartlett, Escape Time.5 of 21
  6. Hannah Davies, Bigcat; James Bovill, Midlands Connect; Oliver Richards, Bigcat; David Blackadder-Weinstein, Midlands Connect.
    Hannah Davies, Bigcat; James Bovill, Midlands Connect; Oliver Richards, Bigcat; David Blackadder-Weinstein, Midlands Connect.6 of 21
  7. Michael Gowen, Arden Group; Steve Hennessy, Arden Group; Jennie Sutcliffe, T&Co; Paul Thompson, T&Co; Adam Thompson,T&Co.
    Michael Gowen, Arden Group; Steve Hennessy, Arden Group; Jennie Sutcliffe, T&Co; Paul Thompson, T&Co; Adam Thompson,T&Co.7 of 21
  8. Birmingham Post Business Awards sponsors champagne reception at Park Regis Hotel.
    Birmingham Post Business Awards sponsors champagne reception at Park Regis Hotel.8 of 21
  9. Alison Findley, Inspirational Magazine; Fran Glover, A Natural Understanding; David Arthur, HSBC.
    Alison Findley, Inspirational Magazine; Fran Glover, A Natural Understanding; David Arthur, HSBC.9 of 21
  10. Victoria Hick, Wadsworth Solicitors; Thomas Avery, Rhubarb Property; Clare Osman, FleetMilne; Jon Wadsworth, Wadsworth Solicitors.
    Victoria Hick, Wadsworth Solicitors; Thomas Avery, Rhubarb Property; Clare Osman, FleetMilne; Jon Wadsworth, Wadsworth Solicitors.10 of 21
  11. Marc Reeves (Editor in Chief)
    Marc Reeves (Editor in Chief)11 of 21
  12. Tom Hamworth, Jon Swinbourne, B13 Technology; Anne-Marie Eden, Kathryn Jerrom, Jerroms.
    Tom Hamworth, Jon Swinbourne, B13 Technology; Anne-Marie Eden, Kathryn Jerrom, Jerroms.12 of 21
  13. Birmingham Post Business Awards sponsors champagne reception at Park Regis Hotel.
    Birmingham Post Business Awards sponsors champagne reception at Park Regis Hotel.13 of 21
  14. Savannah Seger, Danny Gallo, Matt Jones, Stacey Ryan, all from Oxbridge Home Learning.
    Savannah Seger, Danny Gallo, Matt Jones, Stacey Ryan, all from Oxbridge Home Learning.14 of 21
  15. Clive Read, VWV; Shani Ellis, John Lewis.
    Clive Read, VWV; Shani Ellis, John Lewis.15 of 21
  16. Steve George, HSBC; Paul Price, RSS Infrastructure; David McDonough, Infra Skills.
    Steve George, HSBC; Paul Price, RSS Infrastructure; David McDonough, Infra Skills.16 of 21
  17. Hannah Baldwick, Hollie Whelan, Becketts Farm.
    Hannah Baldwick, Hollie Whelan, Becketts Farm.17 of 21
  18. Dr Tracy Carlton, Services for Education; Martyn Carlton, Services for Education; Marc Reeves, Birmingham Post.
    Dr Tracy Carlton, Services for Education; Martyn Carlton, Services for Education; Marc Reeves, Birmingham Post.18 of 21
  19. Lee Hal, InterCity; Andrew Jackson, InterCity; Andy Benson, HSBC.
    Lee Hal, InterCity; Andrew Jackson, InterCity; Andy Benson, HSBC.19 of 21
  20. Ryan Doyle, Park Regis
    Ryan Doyle, Park Regis20 of 21
  21. Dee Kundi, VWV; Victoria Hicks, Wadsworth Solicitors.
    Dee Kundi, VWV; Victoria Hicks, Wadsworth Solicitors.21 of 21
