Birmingham Post Business Awards 2018 - Winners' Gallery

BusinessgalleryBirmingham Post Business Awards 2018 - Winners' GalleryShare ByTamlyn Jones13:47, 2 NOV 2018Updated13:55, 2 NOV 2018Birmingham Children's Hospital Charity, winner of Contribution to the Community1 of 15Selfridges, winner of Customer Service Excellence2 of 15Matt Jones, Oxbridge Home Learning, winner of Entrepreneur of the Year3 of 15GuyKat, winner of the Export Award4 of 15Sport 4 Life, winner of Not-For-Profit Organisation5 of 15Big Cat, working with University of Birmingham, winner of Partnership of the Year6 of 15RSS Infrastructure and INFRA Skills, winner of the Professional Services Award7 of 15Selfridges, winner of the Retail Business Award8 of 15B13 Technology, winner of SME of the Year9 of 15The Belfry Hotel and Resort, winner of the Sales and Marketing Award10 of 15ADI Group, winner of the Sustainability Award11 of 15Mr Electric, winner of Family Business of the Year12 of 15Power Minerals, winner of the Excellence in Industry Award13 of 15Escape Time (Sutton Coldfield), winner of New Business of the Year14 of 15SDL Auctions Bigwood, winner of Company of the Year15 of 15