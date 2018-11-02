Load mobile navigation
Birmingham Post Business Awards 2018 - Winners' Gallery

  1. Birmingham Children's Hospital Charity, winner of Contribution to the Community
  2. Selfridges, winner of Customer Service Excellence
  3. Matt Jones, Oxbridge Home Learning, winner of Entrepreneur of the Year
  4. GuyKat, winner of the Export Award
  5. Sport 4 Life, winner of Not-For-Profit Organisation
  6. Big Cat, working with University of Birmingham, winner of Partnership of the Year
  7. RSS Infrastructure and INFRA Skills, winner of the Professional Services Award
  8. Selfridges, winner of the Retail Business Award
  9. B13 Technology, winner of SME of the Year
  10. The Belfry Hotel and Resort, winner of the Sales and Marketing Award
  11. ADI Group, winner of the Sustainability Award
  12. Mr Electric, winner of Family Business of the Year
  13. Power Minerals, winner of the Excellence in Industry Award
  14. Escape Time (Sutton Coldfield), winner of New Business of the Year
  15. SDL Auctions Bigwood, winner of Company of the Year
