Birmingham Live launch event

Birmingham Live launch event

  1. Sophia Johnson, Punch Records: Acha Michael.
    Sophia Johnson, Punch Records: Acha Michael.1 of 10
  2. Paul Desmond, Dani Beard, Bourneville Waffle Company
    Paul Desmond, Dani Beard, Bourneville Waffle Company2 of 10
  3. Matt Shaw, Forresters; Verity Stokes, Katie Bard; Phil Innes, Loki Wine.
    Matt Shaw, Forresters; Verity Stokes, Katie Bard; Phil Innes, Loki Wine.3 of 10
  4. Jacqui Kennedy, Eleri Roberts, Birmingham City Council.
    Jacqui Kennedy, Eleri Roberts, Birmingham City Council.4 of 10
  5. Adam Green, Craig Ewan, AN Events Ltd.
    Adam Green, Craig Ewan, AN Events Ltd.5 of 10
  6. Asher Sheldon, Jo Tully, Teneika Wilson, Jayne Ikiriko, all BirminghamLive.
    Asher Sheldon, Jo Tully, Teneika Wilson, Jayne Ikiriko, all BirminghamLive.6 of 10
  7. Ella Cunningham from East Village and Laura Marsh.
    Ella Cunningham from East Village and Laura Marsh.7 of 10
  8. Jessamy Ashton, BirminghamLive; Sean Price, Xuper.
    Jessamy Ashton, BirminghamLive; Sean Price, Xuper.8 of 10
  9. Molly Adkins, Jasmine Leslie-Booth, Punch Records.
    Molly Adkins, Jasmine Leslie-Booth, Punch Records.9 of 10
  10. Andrew Robinson, BirminghamLive; Sharon Fall, MediaCom; Hayley Pearce, Maxine Huie, both Birmingham Live.
    Andrew Robinson, BirminghamLive; Sharon Fall, MediaCom; Hayley Pearce, Maxine Huie, both Birmingham Live.10 of 10
Rider Levett BucknallRICS West Midlands appoints new chairman
Partner with Rider Levett Bucknall takes the helm of property industry body
Commercial PropertyNew aerial images show Three Snowhill progress
Photos from the sky reveal how work is progressing on landmark city centre office block
FinanceBirmingham property group secures new funding round
Richborough Estates will use the capital to add to its portfolio of sites which it promotes to housebuilders
FinanceBirmingham tech firm secures £1m in new investment
Voxpopme is agreed cash for equity deal with Warwickshire investor Mercia Technologies
MIPIMMIPIM 2018: Birmingham Post supplement reflects on global property conference
Special pullout looks at some of the major stories and projects which were unveiled during annual conference in the south of France
EngineeringNew base for Black Country engineering firm
International Piping Products sets up home at Prime Point development in Kingswinford
Commercial PropertyNew aerial images show Three Snowhill progress
Photos from the sky reveal how work is progressing on landmark city centre office block
Regional AffairsHere's how shooting could be added to Birmingham's 2022 Commonwealth Games
A number of MPs are trying to persuade the Government to add shooting to the games, or to run a separate shooting contest at the same time
Special FeaturesHow to turn your office into a people-centric space
Andrew Wood Managing Director at Overbury - the UK's leading office fit out and refurbishment specialist - discusses the issues surrounding an office refurbishment
EngineeringNew base for Black Country engineering firm
International Piping Products sets up home at Prime Point development in Kingswinford
Top Stories
Regional AffairsSutton Coldfield police station already at risk from bypass plan
Commissioner says the building was at risk anyway and insists a replacement building will be found
Regional AffairsHere's how shooting could be added to Birmingham's 2022 Commonwealth Games
A number of MPs are trying to persuade the Government to add shooting to the games, or to run a separate shooting contest at the same time
Regional AffairsPaying a French firm to make blue British passports is 'disgraceful and stupid'
Black Country MP John Spellar is furious that new post-Brexit British passports will be manufactured in France
Regional AffairsAnti-extremism trained staff now in all Birmingham schools
City's head of Prevent says more and more organisations are taking part in anti-terrorism scheme
Regional AffairsStatistics watchdog rules Theresa May was wrong to say government had increased police funding
The official statistics watchdog says Theresa May's comments 'could have led the public to conclude incorrectly' that central government funding for police had risen
