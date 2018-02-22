Birmingham Law Society networking event

BusinessgalleryBirmingham Law Society networking eventBirmingham Law Society networking event ShareByDanielle Hicks14:13, 22 FEB 2018Eileen Schofield, Birmingham Law Society, Past President; Carl Mconie, AM CityGrad; Andrew Beedham, President, Birmingham Law Society; Catherine Edwards, BPP. (Image: Publicity Picture)1 of 10Khalid Aziz, SH Solicitors; Primrose Muchenje, LPC. (Image: Publicity Picture)2 of 10Will Allen, Rose Klemperer, Ellen Briers, Mark Cook, Ranjit Bassey, Amy Callahan-Page, all Anthony Collins; Pardeep Lagha, Gateley. (Image: Publicity Picture)3 of 10Jasbir Lagha; Pardeep Lagha, Gateley; Avtar Lagha (Image: Publicity Picture)4 of 10Catherine Edwards, BPP; Jack Hussain, Gowling; Steve Forester, Great Barr Academy; Andrew Beedham, President, Birmingham Law Society. (Image: Publicity Picture)5 of 10Richard Murtagh, CPS; John Aldis, St Philips Chambers; Grace Wright, Cornwall Street Chambers; Emmanuel Obareti, Freeths. (Image: Publicity Picture)6 of 10Georgia Scott, Emma Hadley, Higgs & Sons; Stephanie Sandford, DWF; Sarah Jennings, Pinsent Masons. (Image: Publicity Picture)7 of 10Sarah Oakes, BPP; Josh Sexton, Gateley; Nicki Roskell, Gateley; Matt Roden, BPP. (Image: Publicity Picture)8 of 10Linden Thomas, Birmingham Law Society; Charles Abbott, BPP; Tom Egerton, AM CityGrad; Peter Goatley, No.5 Chambers. (Image: Publicity Picture)9 of 10Daniel Stones, Kiran Karra, Daniel Clarke, all Davisons Solicitors. (Image: Publicity Picture)10 of 10