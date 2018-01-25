Load mobile navigation
Businessgallery

Birmingham Law Society dinner

Birmingham Law Society dinner

  • Share
  1. Andrew Beedham, President of Birmingham Law Society; Helen Beedham; Jenny Loynton DL, Deputy Lord Lieutenant; John Hudson OBE DL, High Sheriff of the West Midlands.
    Andrew Beedham, President of Birmingham Law Society; Helen Beedham; Jenny Loynton DL, Deputy Lord Lieutenant; John Hudson OBE DL, High Sheriff of the West Midlands.1 of 9
  2. Nick Heelam, Sarina Sheinmar, Tracey Cooper, all Sydney Mitchell
    Nick Heelam, Sarina Sheinmar, Tracey Cooper, all Sydney Mitchell2 of 9
  3. Joe Egan, President of The Law Society of England & Wales; Wendy Rainbow, Shoosmiths LLP; James Turner, Tuckers Solicitors LLP, Vice President of Birmingham Law Society, Partner; John French, President of Warwickshire Law Society.
    Joe Egan, President of The Law Society of England & Wales; Wendy Rainbow, Shoosmiths LLP; James Turner, Tuckers Solicitors LLP, Vice President of Birmingham Law Society, Partner; John French, President of Warwickshire Law Society.3 of 9
  4. Rebecca Kennedy, Georgina Spadini, Bethany Oakley, Kerry Finch, Jennifer Orgill, Christina Clare, all Pinsent Masons LLP.
    Rebecca Kennedy, Georgina Spadini, Bethany Oakley, Kerry Finch, Jennifer Orgill, Christina Clare, all Pinsent Masons LLP.4 of 9
  5. Clive Read, Veale Wasbrough Vizards LLP; Anthony Verduyn, St Philips Chambers; Helen Abrahams, Alexander Daniels; Tony Rollaston, Landmark Information Group; Ian Marriott, Index Property Information
    Clive Read, Veale Wasbrough Vizards LLP; Anthony Verduyn, St Philips Chambers; Helen Abrahams, Alexander Daniels; Tony Rollaston, Landmark Information Group; Ian Marriott, Index Property Information5 of 9
  6. Andrew and Jean Long; Alan Gardner, Pressmark Pressings Limited.
    Andrew and Jean Long; Alan Gardner, Pressmark Pressings Limited.6 of 9
  7. Tim Bushell, Guide Dogs; Miles Northwood with Benson, Guide Dogs; Tracey Allsopp, Blackhams; Martin Allsopp, Blackhams; Linden Thomas, University of Birmingham, Deputy Vice President Birmingham Law Society; James Turner, Tuckers Solicitors LLP, Vice President of Birmingham Law Society
    Tim Bushell, Guide Dogs; Miles Northwood with Benson, Guide Dogs; Tracey Allsopp, Blackhams; Martin Allsopp, Blackhams; Linden Thomas, University of Birmingham, Deputy Vice President Birmingham Law Society; James Turner, Tuckers Solicitors LLP, Vice President of Birmingham Law Society7 of 9
  8. Darren Riley, Lloyds Banking; Ross Prince; Crowe Clark Whitehill; Colin White, Ortus Group; Eileen Schofield, Schofield and Associates; Pete Whitehead, Tomkinson Teal; Jason Nash, Lloyds Bank.
    Darren Riley, Lloyds Banking; Ross Prince; Crowe Clark Whitehill; Colin White, Ortus Group; Eileen Schofield, Schofield and Associates; Pete Whitehead, Tomkinson Teal; Jason Nash, Lloyds Bank.8 of 9
  9. Abbey Simmonds, Hogan Lovells International LLP; Amanda Barwell, RBS; Paula Inglis, Hogan Lovells International LLP.
    Abbey Simmonds, Hogan Lovells International LLP; Amanda Barwell, RBS; Paula Inglis, Hogan Lovells International LLP.9 of 9
CarillionThis is what the collapse of Carillion means for Paradise
Development team remains bullish over future prospects of £700m city centre redevelopment
Ranjit and Baljinder BoparanRanjit Boparan sells Goodfella's and San Marco pizza for £200m
Birmingham entrepreneur offloads frozen pizza arm of Green Isle Foods to owner of Birds Eye
Jaguar Land RoverJaguar Land Rover to open software engineering centre
New hub will be base for R&D activity into new electric and driverless technologies
Colmore Business DistrictNew tenant at The Lewis Building
Regus takes space across three floors of recently renovated Birmingham city centre building
Kings HeathNew plans to restore historic former Kings Heath cinema
Development team is starting consultation on what local community would like to see go into The Kingsway building
Business NewsBirmingham Law Society dinner
Birmingham Law Society dinner
MailboxMajor new office tenant for the Mailbox announced
Engineering firm WSP announces new office for up to 700 staff 
Rich ListBirmingham Post Rich List 2018: Meet the richest people in our region
The richest people in our region have increased their combined fortunes and are heading towards the £28 billion mark according to the 2018 Birmingham Post Rich List
Rich ListFull Birmingham Post Rich List 2018
Here is the full list of entries to the Birmingham Post Rich List 2018
Rich ListRich List 2018: No.1 - Guo Guangchang
Fosun International, of which Guo Guangchang is chairman, is a diversified Chinese company involved in healthcare, fashion, tourism and property
CarillionThis is what the collapse of Carillion means for Paradise
Development team remains bullish over future prospects of £700m city centre redevelopment
Ranjit and Baljinder BoparanRanjit Boparan sells Goodfella's and San Marco pizza for £200m
Birmingham entrepreneur offloads frozen pizza arm of Green Isle Foods to owner of Birds Eye
Jaguar Land RoverJaguar Land Rover to open software engineering centre
New hub will be base for R&D activity into new electric and driverless technologies
Colmore Business DistrictNew tenant at The Lewis Building
Regus takes space across three floors of recently renovated Birmingham city centre building
Kings HeathNew plans to restore historic former Kings Heath cinema
Development team is starting consultation on what local community would like to see go into The Kingsway building
Business NewsBirmingham Law Society dinner
Birmingham Law Society dinner
MailboxMajor new office tenant for the Mailbox announced
Engineering firm WSP announces new office for up to 700 staff 
Rich ListBirmingham Post Rich List 2018: Meet the richest people in our region
The richest people in our region have increased their combined fortunes and are heading towards the £28 billion mark according to the 2018 Birmingham Post Rich List
Rich ListFull Birmingham Post Rich List 2018
Here is the full list of entries to the Birmingham Post Rich List 2018
Rich ListRich List 2018: No.1 - Guo Guangchang
Fosun International, of which Guo Guangchang is chairman, is a diversified Chinese company involved in healthcare, fashion, tourism and property
Top Stories
Rich ListBirmingham Post Rich List 2018: Meet the richest people in our region
The richest people in our region have increased their combined fortunes and are heading towards the £28 billion mark according to the 2018 Birmingham Post Rich List
Regional AffairsNew Sprint rapid bus routes brought forward thanks Commonwealth Games
The buses are more reliable and will be running in Birmingham by 2022
MailboxMajor new office tenant for the Mailbox announced
Engineering firm WSP announces new office for up to 700 staff 
Rich ListFull Birmingham Post Rich List 2018
Here is the full list of entries to the Birmingham Post Rich List 2018
Business NewsJaguar Land Rover cuts production at Birmingham's Castle Bromwich plant
Manufacturer has blamed falling consumer confidence linked to Brexit, as well as concern about diesel  engines
Regional AffairsStratford MP Nadhim Zahawi under pressure over men-only dinner where women were 'sold'
Questions in the House of Commons over whether it was appropriate for Education Minister Nadhim Zahawi to attend Presidents Club event
Regional AffairsRestaurants and takeaways could be left to rate their own kitchens for hygiene
City council is opposing Food Standards Agency proposals to cut back on food safety inspections at restaurants, pubs, takeaways and cafes
News OpinionHere are the places in Birmingham where more than half of children grow up in poverty
There are seven areas in Birmingham where more than half of children are in poverty
Regional AffairsHuman rights award for Birmingham MP Khalid Mahmood
City MP has been named an honorary associate of the Council of Europe
Regional AffairsLocation of £60m Commonwealth Games swimming pool revealed
Sandwell Council has chosen playing fields site in Smethwick to build new £60m swimming and gym complex
Health NewsThe two areas of Birmingham among worst in UK for child poverty
The Government was urged to end the freeze on children's benefits so that families no longer see living standards "squeezed" as prices rise
Business NewsBirmingham Airport to provide more boarding card gates
Work starts of next phase of improvement programme at transport hub
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay