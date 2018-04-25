Alternative MIPIM

BusinessgalleryAlternative MIPIMAlternative MIPIM ShareByDanielle Hicks15:20, 25 APR 2018Back Row - Nick Crudington, Andersons Bar & Grill; Mike Hargreaves, Coltham Developments; Jilly Cosgrove, Barques; Stuart Franks, Coltham Developments. Front Row - Tony Cox, Andersons Bar & Grill; Dan Anderson, Andersons Bar & Grill. (Image: Publicity Picture)1 of 8Scott Davidson, HDD; Mark Bevan, Naismiths.2 of 8Graeme Milne, Touch Developments; Phil McConnachie, First City. (Image: Publicity Picture)3 of 8Bryony Martin, Aecom; Jane Findlay, Cundalls; Emma Cann, Lendlease. (Image: Publicity Picture)4 of 8Julie Craig, Stoford; Helen Roberts, Gateley PLC; Nicola Burley, Pick Everard. (Image: Publicity Picture)5 of 8Guy Revell, Bruntwood; Lucy Hansell, Estilo Interiors; Jo Vale, RLF. (Image: Publicity Picture)6 of 8Richard Harris, BHP; Sarah Swain, BHP; Neil Ferguson, BHP; Nick Smith, BHP. (Image: Publicity Picture)7 of 8Andy Webb, Morgan Sindall; Karina Connolly, Morgan Sindall; Ben Burton, ISG. (Image: Publicity Picture)8 of 8