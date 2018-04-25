Load mobile navigation
Alternative MIPIM

Alternative MIPIM

  1. Back Row - Nick Crudington, Andersons Bar & Grill; Mike Hargreaves, Coltham Developments; Jilly Cosgrove, Barques; Stuart Franks, Coltham Developments. Front Row - Tony Cox, Andersons Bar & Grill; Dan Anderson, Andersons Bar & Grill.
  2. Scott Davidson, HDD; Mark Bevan, Naismiths.
  3. Graeme Milne, Touch Developments; Phil McConnachie, First City.
  4. Bryony Martin, Aecom; Jane Findlay, Cundalls; Emma Cann, Lendlease.
  5. Julie Craig, Stoford; Helen Roberts, Gateley PLC; Nicola Burley, Pick Everard.
  6. Guy Revell, Bruntwood; Lucy Hansell, Estilo Interiors; Jo Vale, RLF.
  7. Richard Harris, BHP; Sarah Swain, BHP; Neil Ferguson, BHP; Nick Smith, BHP.
  8. Andy Webb, Morgan Sindall; Karina Connolly, Morgan Sindall; Ben Burton, ISG.
ConstructionIM Group plans head office move
Property group will relocate its head office from Coleshill to Solihull because of HS2
Colmore Business DistrictNew co-working space coming to Colmore Building
Shared office space on ground floor for city centre office block which underwent a major revamp in 2016
Birmingham city centreComment: Turn to the skies to enjoy Birmingham's magical architecture
Mary Keating from Brutiful Brum argues there is still plenty to admire in Birmingham city centre if you're prepared to look up
TechnologyUK Tech list: 35 of the companies showing the best innovation and technology
We take a look at those business striving to break new ground through innovation and invention
BusinessTop companies in the West Midlands
A mix of engineering, pub and software groups have survived the credit crunch to retain their positions as the largest companies in the West Midlands.
Labour PartyGKN takeover deal cleared by Business Secretary
Greg Clarke waves through hostile buyout bid by Melrose after receiving assurances from Ministry of Defence
FinanceNew £1.2m funding round for Birmingham tech firm
Synapse secures four times what it originally hoped for and will use new capital to support R&D
FinanceManufacturer undergoes £22m MBO
LDC backs buyout of Precision Micro which counts household names such as Jaguar and Bentley among its clients
Regional AffairsLondon boroughs have moved 181 families to the West Midlands
Councils taking advantage of cheaper private sector rents in the region
Regional AffairsHere's what could happen as five political parties battle for seats in Solihull
The Tories currently hold 31 of the 51 seats, but could things change?
News OpinionIf you thought the store wars were over, think again
Determined Aldi and Lidl are filling the void being left as the big four supermarkets retreat from new develpoments
Labour PartyGKN takeover deal cleared by Business Secretary
Greg Clarke waves through hostile buyout bid by Melrose after receiving assurances from Ministry of Defence
FinanceNew £1.2m funding round for Birmingham tech firm
Synapse secures four times what it originally hoped for and will use new capital to support R&D
FinanceManufacturer undergoes £22m MBO
LDC backs buyout of Precision Micro which counts household names such as Jaguar and Bentley among its clients
Regional AffairsWest Midlands firefighters to vote on strike action in dispute over new 'social care' contracts
Fire Brigades Union says new contracts take staff away from outside agreed role and are 'unacceptable'
Labour PartyGKN takeover deal cleared by Business Secretary
Greg Clarke waves through hostile buyout bid by Melrose after receiving assurances from Ministry of Defence
Regional AffairsBirmingham MP Liam Byrne hits back over Theresa May's claim he launched 'hostile environment' policy linked to Windrush scandal
Prime Minister Theresa May says Birmingham MP Liam Byrne backed policy that led to Windrush scandal
Regional AffairsHere's what could happen as five political parties battle for seats in Solihull
The Tories currently hold 31 of the 51 seats, but could things change?
HomeRaise a glass to local industry at The Botanist
The Lloyds Bank National Business Awards will be hosting complimentary drinks at The Botanist in Birmingham
Regional AffairsLabour MPs attack Tory councillors over funding cuts, as local election campaign continues
Birmingham holds local elections on May 3 and Labour MPs are highlighting government spending cuts
Health NewsHundreds of assaults on West Midlands Ambulance staff last year
Union wants thugs who attack ambulance workers punished, after staff are bitten, stabbed and spat at.
