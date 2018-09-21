Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hortons’ Estate Limited has raised more than £7,100 for Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

The family-owned property company gathered more than 145 members of the city’s commercial property community together for a bingo night at Pennyblacks at The Mailbox.

JLL, Lloyds Bank, Handelsbanken, Harris Lamb and DWF were among those who fielded teams.

The money raised will be used to fund days out for patients suffering from Phenylketonuria (PKU), a rare metabolic disorder which can result in intellectual disability, seizures and mental disorders if untreated.

Raffle prizes were donated by Cotswold Inns and Hotels, Integrity, React, JLT, KMPG, Neale Powell and Pertemps.

Birmingham Children’s Hospital is Hortons’ nominated charity for 2018. So far this year the company has raised more than £9,000 for the cause.