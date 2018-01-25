The video will start in 8 Cancel

A landmark former home for Selly Oak Hospital nurses is to be transformed into 18 luxury apartments

The Woodlands Nurses Home on Willow Road, Bournville will be renovated into a set of one, two and three bedroom flats and a three bedroom townhouse.

It was built in 1907 to provide accommodation for nurses at Selly Oak Hospital . The conversion and restoration work is being carried out by developer Luxury Design (Bournville) Limited, and brought to market by Wentworth & Rose Property.

Ranging from 616 sq ft to 1,645 sq ft, six of the apartments within the four storey development have already been sold off plan, including the 1,280 sq ft penthouse, with a private terrace which will overlook a new cricket pitch pavilion (The Oval).

Jack Simpson, Director at Wentworth & Rose Property, said: “The Woodlands is a truly unique scheme and a stunning renovation, bringing back to life a beautiful building through sympathetic and painstaking restoration to create a series of individual and characterful apartments.

“This blend of contemporary living within an iconic period property, located in one of Birmingham’s most desirable neighbourhoods, has already attracted significant interest and sales.”

Brad Pattni from Luxury Design (Bournville) Limited added, “The team behind the restoration are focused on ensuring that the fabric of this stunning building is maintained.

"Whilst also introducing innovative modern touches and high-end interiors to create unique, contemporary living spaces that will be enjoyed for many years to come.”