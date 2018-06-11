Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Midlands region has recorded its highest number of foreign direct investment projects in the past decade, according to new research.

There has been an eight per cent increase in 2017 compared with the previous year - up from 130 to 140.

But, according to EY's 2018 UK Attractiveness Survey, the Midlands Engine lags behind London (459 projects), the Northern Powerhouse (235 projects) and the southern region of England (203 projects).

It is however ahead of Scotland (116 projects).

When comparing employment statistics, the Midlands Engine region secured the second highest number of jobs created from these foreign direct investments (FDI) (10,606 jobs) behind the Northern Powerhouse (14,158 jobs) but ahead of London (8,552).

The number of jobs secured as a result of FDI in the Midlands in 2017 has seen an increase of 18 per cent compared to the previous year, up from 8,990 to 10,606, and marks the highest number of jobs secured in the region in a year over the last decade.

The region has increased the number of jobs secured in each of the last four years.

Birmingham continued to dominate the region in terms of attracting FDI by securing 21 projects in 2017 although this was down 34 per cent on 2016.

Birmingham ranked fourth in the top 20 locations in the UK, behind London, Manchester and Edinburgh.

Coventry had a more successful year than in 2016, by increasing its ranking to joint sixth place with a 60 per cent increase in projects.

The largest number of projects investing in the Midlands Engine region, by activity type, were in sales and marketing, with 50 projects attracted to the region, representing 36 per cent of the total number of investment projects in 2017, up from 32 per cent in 2016.

The second largest number of projects were created in manufacturing, with 48 - the highest number of such investments recorded in the decade and up 55 per cent on 2016.

Simon O'Neill, managing partner at EY in the Midlands, said: "The Midlands Engine vision for growth is attractive on the international stage and it's positive that we are seeing it translate into record levels of investment across a broad spectrum of sectors and importantly creating jobs.

"Although projects recorded in Birmingham were down 34 per cent year on year in 2017, the city still ranks in fourth position in the top 20 inward investment locations in the UK.

"The fact that Coventry, Solihull and Nottingham also make the top 20 as significant locations attracting serious inward investment is also major cause for celebration."