Famous faces, businesses and community groups from across the West Midlands came together to celebrate Birmingham St Mary’s Hospice’s 40th anniversary.

Footballing legend Brendon Batson, media broadcaster Llewela Bailey, Antique Roadshow’s Will Farmer, and comedic character Barbara Nice, who is played by Janice Connolly, all showed their support for the much-loved charity.

They were joined by city professionals from a number of businesses – including Irwin Mitchell, EY and Digital Glue – who together raised a remarkable £20,000 on the evening.

Over 230 guests attended the glittering black tie event, which was held at Edgbaston Stadium. They enjoyed a drinks reception, three-course dinner, musical entertainment from Midlands band The Bright Eyes, and a lively comedic set from the self-proclaimed ‘‘most popular housewife in Kings Heath’’, Barbara Nice.

The event kick-started a year of 40th anniversary celebrations, which will all honour the care and support the hospice has provided across Birmingham and Sandwell for the last four decades.

Pictures by Aaron Scott Richards